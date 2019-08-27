• Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, the U.S. Supreme Court associate justice who recently completed radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, accepted an honorary degree from the University at Buffalo in New York during an hourlong appearance Monday.

• Michael Bryant faces a misdemeanor larceny charge after sheriff's deputies in Edgecomb County, N.C., responding to a crop theft call, said they found Bryant's pickup stuck in the middle of a farm field loaded down with dozens of watermelons.

• Jay Watkins, band director for the University of Florida, reported being grabbed and thrown to the ground as several University of Miami fans pushed their way through the band outside the stadium after the season-opening football game between the two schools in Orlando.

• Jean Cramer, 67, a City Council candidate in Marysville, Mich., under fire for saying at a forum that she wants to keep her community white "as much as possible" and that people of different races shouldn't marry, has withdrawn from the race.

• Buenyamin Simsek, a City Council member in Aarhus, Denmark, unveiled the first of 17 traffic signals featuring Vikings holding axes and shields, but no horned helmets, that will tell pedestrians it's safe to cross with the "walking" green Viking, but to stop when the "standing" red one appears.

• Cleta Winslow, an Atlanta city councilwoman, added $3,000 to the reward being offered by police as they search for the gunman who opened fire Aug. 20 on a crowd of about 200 people, wounding four students, outside the Clark Atlanta University library.

• Joseph McKinney, 40, of Leander, Texas, was arrested as he stepped off a cruise ship after being accused of threatening an "active shooter-style" event in online guest reviews of a hotel in Cocoa Beach, Fla., because he was displeased with his stay there, authorities said.

• Michael Hokanson, a spokesman for Georgia's Department of Health, said at least 17 people out of more than 30 who were exposed to a rabid raccoon at a "Raccoon or Kitten" event in Macon have started treatment, which involves a series of vaccine shots.

• Kazeem Oyeneyin, 31, of Raleigh, N.C., is seeking an apology from police after officers investigating an accidentally tripped burglar alarm at his home handcuffed him after he had disabled the alarm, armed himself and gone downstairs in his boxer shorts.

