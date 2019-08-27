White rhino eggs are fertilized in lab

CREMONA, Italy -- Silvia Colleoni's hand was trembling as she used a syringe to inject liquid into a micro pipette to facilitate the aspiration of sperm that had been removed and later frozen from one of the last then-living male northern white rhinos on Earth.

Her nervousness in the Avantea laboratory in northern Italy on Sunday was understandable. Whether the artificial fertilization of eggs taken from the last two living females succeeds could determine whether the species has a future, or is doomed to end.

"It does create a little emotion," Colleoni said, reflecting in a phone interview the day after the fertilization procedures that could result in as many as seven embryos.

"After it was over, I was calm, but it's a manual task, any error, any slipping, if it falls, will result in irreparable damage."

The Associated Press was granted exclusive access to the laboratory to film the procedure being carried out on Sunday.

Eggs that were removed last week in Kenya from the last two female northern white rhinos, Najin and Fatu, were fertilized in the lab with frozen sperm from two now-dead males. It will be about 10 days before it is known whether the eggs have become embryos, the Italian assisted-breeding company said Monday.

Wildlife experts and veterinarians are hoping that the species can reproduce via a surrogate mother rhino, since neither Najin nor Fatu can carry a pregnancy.

On Tuesday, Colleoni predicted that "there will be more tension, more emotion," when she peers through a microscope to see if the fertilized eggs start dividing, in two, then four, then more cells.

The ultimate goal is to create a herd of at least five animals that could be returned to their natural habit in Africa. That could take decades.

A Section on 08/27/2019