Little Rock police vehicle crashes into West Capitol Avenue building

A Little Rock police vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon into a building at Capitol Avenue and South Chester Street.
The police SUV hit the building, Rx Catering, 921 W. Capitol Ave., with impact mainly in a window. The SUV’s front end was crushed and bricks from the building covered the sidewalk.
A second vehicle, a black Lexus IS 250C, was also towed away from the scene with damage.
Traffic in the area has returned to normal.
