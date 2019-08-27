Sections
Little Rock police vehicle crashes into West Capitol Avenue building

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 5:29 p.m.
A Little Rock police vehicle crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon on West Capitol Avenue.

A Little Rock police vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon into a building at Capitol Avenue and South Chester Street.

The police SUV hit the building, Rx Catering, 921 W. Capitol Ave., with impact mainly in a window. The SUV’s front end was crushed and bricks from the building covered the sidewalk.

A second vehicle, a black Lexus IS 250C, was also towed away from the scene with damage.

Traffic in the area has returned to normal.

This story will be updated.

