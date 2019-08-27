Mallett plans to bounce back as XFL quarterback

Ryan Mallett isn't ready to give up professional football yet.

The former University of Arkansas and NFL quarterback told the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday afternoon at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Rock that he is interested in playing in the XFL, which is scheduled to begin its season in February.

"I'm excited," said Mallett, 31. "I'm about ready to go play in the XFL. The draft is in October. I'm ready to get back on the field. I've got plenty left. I've got 10-15 years left."

There are eight teams in the XFL -- New York, Washington, D.C., Orlando, St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle. The XFL will play its season from February to April.

Mallett was a two-year starter at Arkansas in 2009 and 2010 under Bobby Petrino. He passed for 3,624 yards with 30 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 2009, leading the Razorbacks to the Liberty Bowl.

In 2010, Mallett enjoyed his best season while getting the Hogs to the Sugar Bowl. He finished with 3,869 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

But Mallett remembers the 2010 season as the one that the Razorbacks could have played in the national championship game. Arkansas lost at home to Alabama 24-20 on Sept. 25, 2010, then fell at Auburn 65-43 on Oct. 16, a game in which Mallett left with a concussion.

"We had a chance to win the national championship that year, and we should have," Mallett said. "It sticks with you a little bit."

Mallett said he enjoyed playing for Petrino, who spent four years with the Razorbacks (2008-11) before being fired in April 2012.

"He's the best offensive mind I've ever been around," Mallett said. "He got us back to where we wanted to go, and I appreciate him for that."

Mallett was a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2011. He spent seven seasons in the NFL with New England 2011-13, Houston 2014-15 and Baltimore 2015-17.

When it comes to the 2019 season, Mallett believes in second-year Arkansas Coach Chad Morris, who went 2-10 in his first season with the Razorbacks in 2018. Mallett is confident he'll get the program turned around.

"He'll be fine when he gets his players in," Mallett said. "The longer you're in the system, the better it is. I'm ready to see what they put on the field this year."

Touchdown Club founder and emcee David Bazzel asked Mallett how many wins the Razorbacks will have this season. Mallett wasn't going to pull the trigger on that question.

"I don't want anybody mad at me," Mallett said. "But they've got talent."

Other highlights from Monday's Touchdown Club:

• Mallett said he is getting married to his fiancee Tiffany on June 5, which is also his birthday.

• Bazzel announced that the Cliff Harris Trophy, given to the top small-college defensive player (NCAA Division II and III, and NAIA), will be displayed permanently at Cliff Harris Stadium, the home stadium for Ouachita Baptist University's football program.

• Speaker Rex Nelson on this year's Salt Bowl between Bryant and Benton: "[Salt Bowl foundation director] Shane Broadway has promised me there won't be a stampede this year, so be there."

• Bazzel on the Broyles Award, which is given to the top college football assistant coach: "I won't be surprised if Alex Grinch from Oklahoma is here in Little Rock at the end of the year."

Sports on 08/27/2019