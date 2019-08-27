Man faces charge in threat on center 2 people arrested in break-in, chase 2 suspects jailed in drug, gun probe Drugs in vehicle lead to LR arrest

Man faces charge in threat on center

A Little Rock man was arrested late Sunday on an accusation that he threatened to shoot up Rivendell Behavioral Health Center in Benton, a report said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they executed a search warrant on Antonio Travis, 41, after he told a mental health employee that he had plans to shoot up the facility. Officers said they removed two firearms from Travis' residence located in the 5500 block of Dreher Lane before he was taken into custody.

Travis was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. He was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night, but bail had not been set.

2 people arrested in break-in, chase

A Jacksonville man and an Alexander woman were arrested Sunday night in connection with a high-speed chase and break-in at a storage unit, a report said.

Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department said they were dispatched to Red's Mini Storage in the 800 block of Carver Lane in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Dispatch told officers that two people had opened a storage unit, then rammed the gate to flee the property after being confronted by staff. Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle being driven by Jeremy Paul Cagle, 38, but he failed to yield and drove recklessly while reaching speeds between 60 and 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Officers said the vehicle stopped in the 13200 block of East Valentine Road in North Little Rock, where Cagle and his passenger, Angela Suzanne Edgin, 43, were taken into custody. Officers said a gun was found in the vehicle.

Edgin tried to give officers a fake name and license before her fingerprints confirmed her identity, the report said.

Cagle was charged with breaking or entering, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a firearm by certain persons, reckless driving, fleeing, speeding, no insurance, and driving on a suspended license. Edgin was charged with breaking or entering, possession of a firearm by certain persons, financial identity fraud and second-degree forgery.

Cagle was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night, but bail had not been set. Edgin was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night in lieu of $1,000 bond.

2 suspects jailed in drug, gun probe

Two men were arrested Friday after fentanyl and a firearm were found inside a residence they occupied, a report said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they arrested Eugene McDaniel, 27, of Little Rock on Friday after a search-and-seizure warrant uncovered drugs at his residence in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road. Officers said 10 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale and a loaded gun were all found inside the home.

Brandon Scott, 26, of Pine Bluff was also arrested at the home for outstanding warrants out of North Little Rock and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the report said. Officers said a search of Scott uncovered a gram of fentanyl.

McDaniel was charged with possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises near a drug-free zone and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Scott was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He was in the Pulaski County jail Monday night in lieu of $25,000 bond and had a hold order for the U.S. Marshals Service and another agency.

State Desk on 08/27/2019