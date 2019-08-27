Model survivors

In June 2013, Maha Witherington was watching television and suddenly felt the urge to scratch her chest. That's odd, she thought. "I felt something moving, what it was I didn't know. I think it was just my insides telling me that something is not right.

"And I immediately called the girls, and they said 'OK, Mom. On Friday, we are going to check it out.' And the story started from there," says Witherington. She was 57.

...

Heather Abed had been getting mammograms since she turned 40, just as doctors recommend. "I had a mammogram in October of 2018, and it was normal. They didn't see anything wrong. And then in March, barely six months later, I got out of the shower one morning and saw, like, what looked like a little pillow with a pepper next to it. And I was like, well I don't remember that being there yesterday. It alarmed me enough that I called my doctor and she's like, well just come to the office right now." She was 44.

...

One otherwise normal day, Sarah Bradshaw noticed something out of the ordinary. Was that a lump on her breast? Her husband noticed as well. Alarmed, she made a doctor's appointment. "I was pretty good about self-examinations. And, you know, I was still getting mammograms every year. But the last mammogram didn't show anything. In fact, I went back in when I found the lump and my doctor scheduled another mammogram. She said it's not on the mammogram. And I said it's right here, you can see it. So I wound up having to have a needle biopsy." She was 57.

...

The three central Arkansas women were all diagnosed with breast cancer, and their battle continues today. Witherington has just two more years of taking a daily hormone blocker. Abed has completed chemotherapy and is about to start radiation therapy five days a week for six weeks. She will then take the hormone blocker for 10 years. Bradshaw has been declared cancer-free but has to take the hormone blocker for two more years.

They are among the 48 women — some cured, some still battling cancer — who were chosen to model fashions from local merchants at this year's Susan G. Komen Arkansas' Runway for the Cure, to be held Sept. 5 at the Metroplex.

Theirs is a difficult journey, fraught with stress and uncertainty, months of medical appointments, needles, IVs, hair loss, strange looks, scarves, wigs and noxious drugs.

The three took it all as it came, they never gave up, never stopped working and fought tooth and nail, sending a clear message: Breast cancer has messed with the wrong women.

Many people are already familiar with the protocol of breast cancer, as it has affected someone they know. There's discovery, then diagnosis, harrowing treatments and surgery, and then the prognosis. Through it all, a strong support system — a network of family and friends — to lean on is vital.

Witherington had her grown children, two daughters and a son, who rallied to her side. Her husband, Phillip, an officer turned civilian employee in the Army, was stationed in Saudi Arabia at the time, worried sick, but she insisted that he stay there. She could handle this.

"I said, 'Phillip, I'll be OK. I'll do it. I have the kids here.' My husband is a wonderful man, who, because of our situation and serving this great nation, we were separated."

Her children helped out as much as she would let them. She was still living in Washington full-time then and her daughters were there. Most women would take advantage of the offers to help. Maha Witherington is not most women.

"I'm a person who looks at the bright side. I've seen worse in my life and career. Whoever had the chance to come with me was with me. And I'm always, 'but your work. Whatever you do comes first. I can take care of myself.'"

She told herself over and over: "I don't want to feel sick. I'm not sick. I'm not staying home. And I'm not depending on anyone."

Her treatments were at Georgetown University Hospital, where Witherington saw firsthand how far the fight against cancer has come. "It was so amazing. The team. The science, the advancement. Unbelievable. You see robots walking everywhere, delivering medication. I'm proud of it, that what I've seen kind of just made me so much stronger than before."

Before her first chemotherapy session, Witherington visited her favorite hairdresser in Washington.

"I had very long hair. Very nice, dark black hair, velvet black hair. [The hairdresser] said, 'Maha, what are you doing here?' I said, 'I want to shave it off.' And he shaved my head."

Refusing to take time off from her job with the federal government, Witherington took infusions on Friday, rested Saturday and Sunday, and went back to work on Monday. That was for chemo. When it was time for radiation, she would leave home at 5 a.m., go take the treatment at 6, "and I put myself in my car and go to work. I always chose to be at my desk at 7."

After all treatments were over except for the little daily pill that follows, Witherington in December 2014 had reconstructive surgery to make the affected breast the same size as the other one. "It was like the icing on the cake. Let's do it. Let's get it over with. I did it and said it was my Christmas gift."

Today, her hair has grown back, though it's not nearly as long as it once was. Her husband retired after 43 years of service, and the couple has moved back home to Bryant, much closer to her husband's hometown of Hamburg than Washington.

Witherington jumps at the chance to help Susan G. Komen Foundation whenever possible and said she was thrilled to be chosen for Runway for the second time. She will keep telling her story and inspiring others with breast cancer as long as she lives.

"I would just, you know, share this story and tell everyone, you know, please don't be afraid. Just go for it, do it. ... Educate yourself. We have so many great resources at our fingertips. ... You're never a victim. We are all fighters. We are our own heroes. We make our own decisions. We are our own change. ... How do you want to overcome it, by whining and crying and feeling sorry for yourself? I don't think there will be a win there."

...

Heather Abed (photo by Cary Jenkins, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Little Rock Jazzercise franchise owner and instructor Heather Abed did not waste time feeling sorry for herself. After she discovered a lump on her breast, she had it biopsied and found out it was cancer.

"On April 5, which was about a week and a half after I found the lump, they called and said you do have cancer. That afternoon, I was in the surgeon's office ... and I ended up having surgery and I had two tumors. And it had already traveled to my lymph nodes in just six months."

Chemo began for Abed on May 27. "I finished chemotherapy three weeks ago, and then I start radiation in a week. Oh, goodness, I have six weeks of radiation."

Finding out she had cancer was hard enough, but Abed dreaded telling her husband. "His mother had passed away from breast cancer in her 40s and all I could think of was ... how am I going to tell my husband this, you know? He's already suffered a loss from breast cancer. And I know things are different now with the treatments back in the '90s compared to now, so I'm very lucky in that respect, that I won't have the same outcome she had, hopefully."

She had nothing to worry about. "He's just my rock. He said, 'We'll get this done.' He's gone to every single appointment. He's not missed anything, every single chemotherapy treatment. I mean, he's been right there."

Before the surgery, Abed — like Witherington — had her head shaved.

"When I was first diagnosed, my boss was like, 'You can wear fun wigs and scarves.' And I'm like, 'I don't want to wear a scarf. People will look at me and think I'm sick. I didn't want to look sick, because I've always felt like I was an example of health. But that was when I thought, you know, I'll wear pink wigs and just kind of own it and say, you know what, it is what it is. I'm going to live, and I'm going to be able to raise my kids. And if this is just a little bump in the road, then so be it. That's what you've got to do."

Besides running the Jazzercise studio, Abed also works as a pharmaceutical sales representative. She has never stopped working but did have to lay off leading classes at the fitness center for a while. "I just actually started back teaching classes. That was really hard because I hadn't taught for a while. ... It just feels good to exercise again."

Abed was more than happy to model for Runway for the Cure. It's important to keep going, she says, and to be a role model for others who are just finding out they have cancer.

"My message is that even if you're getting mammograms, you have to do self-exams and know your body. Because if you're not checking it, you cannot just rely on a mammogram to catch it. They're great, but they're not perfect."

Abed and her husband, a lawyer for the state Highway Department, are concentrating on life and living. "The main thing we're concerned about is we have a daughter. And just making sure that, when she's old enough, we will look at having her genetic test to see if she carries any of the genes to make her more susceptible to breast cancer.

"Really, it's crazy, because I feel like I've been happier, literally, more joyful, since my diagnosis than before. Because ... you always hear what they say: 'Oh, once you've had cancer, you don't sweat the small stuff. And it's amazing how true that becomes."

...

Sarah Bradshaw (photo by Cary Jenkins, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)

Sarah Bradshaw, director of the tax division of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, says her life is divided into two parts — before October 2010 and after October 2010. That's when she found out she had breast cancer. "The sad news is I kind of got the diagnosis for my husband's birthday, which is Oct. 29. So I always tell people, I gave him breast cancer for his birthday that year," Bradshaw says.

It all moved so fast for Bradshaw. On Nov. 11, 2010, she was in surgery having a lumpectomy. "They thought everything was going to be OK. And he called me back and said, 'We did a second pathology report and we're going to have to go back in and remove the lymph nodes because it has spread to your lymph nodes."

After the second surgery, Bradshaw had to endure eight rounds of chemotherapy that started in January 2011 and ended that June. Then she moved to CARTI for radiation. Isn't that the hard part?

"It's not that hard. In fact, after you've had chemo, radiation is kind of like a breeze. Really, the only thing that's irritating is that it's every day, except you get Saturdays and Sundays off. The radiation just makes you feel a little tired. It's a heck of a sunburn," she says.

Like the others, Bradshaw took her treatment like a champion. She took as little time off as possible, though at times fatigue got the best of her. She knew breast cancer wasn't going to beat her, thanks to the work of organizations like the Susan B. Komen Foundation.

"You know, I was never scared of chemo. A lot of this goes back to the Komen Foundation and the work that they've done. I never figured I would die. Now, if I'd found out I had some other kind of cancer, I might have been more panicky. But the Komen Foundation has done such great work with research, and made so many advances, that it's not a death sentence."

Her comfort in talking about her illness and her confidence that it wasn't going to win puts Bradshaw in a position to advise the newly diagnosed and the ones who might be putting off having a mammogram.

"The quicker you take action, the better. Get in to your doctor, get some mammograms, get whatever else, but then don't let it consume you. Don't let it take over, and keep your options open and keep your emotions in check somehow."

Bradshaw tears up when talking about the support of her husband. "My husband was the best. You know, every chemo, he took me in. Now, he didn't stay there all day, because it was not a good place to be. But he took me in, he brought me home, he took care of all kinds of things while I was going through all of this. In fact, he is a Pink Tie Guy for Runway for the Cure this year.

"They go in before the models do and walk the catwalk, and then they circulate around on the floor selling raffle tickets and things like that. And he's also on the committee. He's the only man on the committee that's putting this together. Yeah, he's done a lot of work."

It's all for a great cause. The models solicit donations from friends, relatives and co-workers. The money raised through donations and through admission tickets to the lunchtime function all goes toward helping women get mammograms who can't afford them.

"Runway for the Cure is a wonderful event that celebrates survivorship. The 48 survivor models represent the true face of breast cancer in our community. The funds raised at the luncheon will be used to achieve the Komen bold goal to reduce breast cancer mortality by 50% by the year 2026. With education, screenings, treatment assistance, as well as research, we hope to ultimately to find a cure," says Amy Treadway, executive director of the Arkansas affiliate of the Komen Foundation.

16th Annual Runway for the Cure What: A luncheon and style show featuring fashions from local boutiques modeled by breast cancer survivors. When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m to 1 p.m Where: iHeartMedia Metroplex, 10800 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock Tickets: $50, single; $500, table of 10; $1,000, VIP table. Buy by emailing morethanpink@komenarkansas.org, or by calling (501) 202-4399.

Style on 08/27/2019