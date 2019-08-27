NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Points are good spots to fish for black bass.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends using plastic worms or jig and pigs around points 10 to 30 feet deep. Try top-water lures from first light to sunrise and from sunset to dark.

Go for black bass at night with big plastic worms 10 to 12 inches long or with spinner baits. Dark colors are best for both.

Crappie can be caught 15 to 30 feet deep around brush with minnows or jigs. Trolling with medium-diving crank baits in creek arms may work for crappie.

Striped bass fishing is best from 4 to 7 a.m. with brood minnows, small sunfish or shad. Try between Point 6 and the dam.

Average water temperature is in the mid-80s. The water level is falling slowly.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said fly fishing for trout is good with small midges, scuds or nymphs. Go with a streamer fly during power generation.

The top lures are small jigs in a variety of colors including olive, brown and black. Small spoons and size 7 countdown Rapalas are good to use. Power Bait in bright colors is the best bait, tipped with a waxworm.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said catfish are biting glow worms or liver. Try plastic worms for catfish.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said catfish are biting well. Use stink bait for channel catfish. Anglers report catching flathead catfish with bluegill heads.

Crappie can be caught 5 feet deep against bluffs with minnows or jigs. Black bass fishing is slow. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms in shallow water. Crickets are now available at the lake office.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker recommends looking for black bass schooling on the surface early at all Bella Vista lakes. Use small top-water lures, jigs or spoons to catch them.

Try for bass at night with big plastic worms or spinner baits in dark colors. Bass fishing is slow day or night.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night. Try big plastic worms in dark colors near the dam.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with small plastic lizards or tube baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing at night for black bass at Lake Eucha. Use big plastic worms in dark colors. Try deep-diving crank baits from first light to sunrise.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said top-water lures are working early. Try swim baits or a drop-shot rig worked 15 to 30 feet deep over treetops after sunrise.

The best fishing is on the upstream section of the lake. Shell Knob, Baxter and Eagle Rock are good areas to try.

