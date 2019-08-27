NWA outdoor briefs

Paddle into sunset

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers sunset kayak trips on Beaver Lake from 7 to 10 p.m. today and Thursday.

Kayaks, paddles and life jackets are provided.

Cost is $25 plus tax for adults and $12 plus tax for youngsters 9 to 12.

For information and registration, call the visitor center at 479-789-5000.

Archers slate benefit shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters will host a 3-D archery shoot to benefit Operation Game Thief on Sept. 7 at the Fort Crowder archery range east of Neosho, Mo.

Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers, with lower prices for youths. The shoot features 30 targets. Archers may start the course anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For details, contact cherokeebowhunters.org or call 417-499-0335 or 417-439-7054.

Birders explore Hobbs trails

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 9 a.m. on Sept. 8 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area east of Rogers. Meet at the Historic Van Winkle Hollow trailhead on Arkansas 12 one mile west of the visitor center.

The trip will visit the Van Winkle trail and Sinking Stream trail. Each is a one-half-mile loop. The area is rich with birds and native plants.

All are welcome. Audubon membership is not required.

Fall for all set

The city of Bella Vista will host Fall for All starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 at Blowing Springs Park. The park is at 700 Blowing Spring Road and can be accessed off Mercy Way from U.S. 71.

Local retailers, community groups, cycling advocates and more have teamed up for this event. Trail activities start at 8 a.m. and include group hikes, mountain bike rides and a ride on the Razorback Greenway to the Bentonville square and back.

Following these events, attendees can enjoy live music vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a bike parade.

Pruitts win at Table Rock

Justin and Ashley Pruitt won the Beaver Lake Guys and Gals bass tournament the night of Aug. 17 at Table Rock Lake. Their tournament limit of four bass weighed 11.4 pounds. They also had big bass at 4.33 pounds.

Peyton Rose and Tori Foster were second with four bass at 9.9 pounds. Teddy and Holly Holt placed third with four bass at 9.28 pounds.

Bowman tops Elite field

Jeremy Bowman won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament Aug. 17 at Beaver Lake. His five bass weighed 14.93 pounds. He also had big bass at 4.38 pounds.

Tim Clark was second with five bass at 14.85 pounds. Steven Meador placed third with five bass at 14.3 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass: fourth, Justin Hoffman, 13.32; fifth, Curt Clark, 13.23; sixth, Wes Usrey, 12.95; seventh, Nick Frakes, 12; eighth, Kenneth Peters, 11.94; ninth, Matt Emerterio, 10.86; 10th, Eric Douthit, 10.43.

The tournament field was 106 boats.

Tournament honors deputy

The Sonny Smith Memorial Bass Tournament will be held Sept. 27 out of Spadra park at Lake Dardanelle.

Entry fee is $60 per boat, with a $10 optional big bass pot and optional $5 pot for rough fish. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enter at the ramp on tournament morning.

The tournament raises money for scholarships awarded to students seeking a career in law enforcement.

Sonny Smith was a Johnson County deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Trail workers needed

Volunteers are needed to help with trail maintenance on Saturdays during August at Devil's Den State Park.

Groups or individuals can work as long or as little as they like anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Any skill level can participate. Work includes cutting brush, clearing weeds, picking up litter and removing branches.

For details call the visitor center, 479-761-3325.

