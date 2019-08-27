Outdoor expo set

The second annual Dan Burton Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoor Expo is set for 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 13 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith.

Attendees will have a chance to visit more than 100 vendor booths featuring equipment and services geared toward outdoor enthusiasts.

There will also be interactive displays of archery, ax throwing, Nerf gun shooting, air gun shooting and log rolling.

Two shows will entertain outdoor fans of all ages. The Gator Country show features alligators, crocodiles, tortoises, lizards and all kinds of snakes. It's an entertaining show with personal interaction in a safe environment.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show has some of the world's top lumberjacks competing in ax throwing, crosscut sawing, log rolling, chain saw racing, chopping and more.

Tickets to the expo are $10 per person or $25 per family and can be purchased online at fcaoutdoorexpo.com.

A pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 14 features two guest speakers, ESPN analyst Adrian Branch and Apache Chief Reynard Faber.

At 10 a.m. Sept. 14, the Trail of Tears Motorcycle Ride will begin at the park. It's a 102-mile loop in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Tickets for the ride are $10 per person or people can sponsor a rider. Registration is available at fcaoutdoorexpo.com

The ride is a fundraiser for the River Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes in memory of Dan Burton, who died of cancer in 2010.

