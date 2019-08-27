Sandy cheers on Hogs' DL target

University of Arkansas four-star defensive tackle target Omari Thomas was humbled that super fan Canaan Sandy and his mother Ginger traveled about 350 miles to see his season-opening game Friday.

Thomas and Memphis Briarcrest Christian defeated Madison Academy of Alabama 44-7 on the road.

"It was very nice to have Canaan show up to my game, and getting a chance to talk with him after warm-ups before the game was amazing," said Thomas, whose nickname is Big O. "Just gave me a really good vibe."

Thomas, 6-4, 296 pounds, has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Texas, Tennessee and others.

Sandy, who has Down syndrome, was one of three inductees into ESPN's 2013 Fan Hall of Fame. He recently has been treated for heart issues after suffering a stroke in March.

He and his mother traveled to Memphis on Saturday to watch linebacker commitment Martavius French and linebacker target Bryson Eason lead Whitehaven to a 50-0 victory over Hamilton.

The contests were the first of 14 games Sandy plans to see and root on Razorback recruits. He also plans to attend all Arkansas homes games.

"He has faced so much adversity in his life, and the fact that he takes time out to brighten other people's day just says a lot about his character," Thomas said. "I'm glad I was able to be the first to start off the season."

Thomas -- who has visited the Hogs several times, with his latest trip coming in March -- direct-messaged Sandy on Twitter the next day to thank him for coming to his game.

"Just letting them know it meant a lot to me," Thomas said.

Ginger Sandy said she and Canaan first met Thomas in Fayetteville while he was in town to visit the Hogs. They hope to watch Thomas again this season.

"We fell in love with him the first time we met Omari," Ginger said. "We haven't known Omari for long, but Canaan and I can tell Omari has a heart even bigger than his frame. We are so grateful he welcomed us with huge hugs and gracious kindness."

ESPN rates Thomas a four-star prospect, No. 15 defensive tackle and the No. 125 overall prospect for the 2020 class.

He plans to officially visit the Razorbacks in December, followed by an official visit to Alabama. Thomas officially will visit Tennessee for the Georgia game on Oct. 5, Texas A&M for the Alabama contest on Oct. 12, and Auburn when the Tigers play Georgia on Nov. 16.

While Thomas enjoyed seeing Canaan, he said it won't play a role in his recruitment.

"When I see Canaan, I just see a person who looks to brighten other people's day regardless of what school," Thomas said. "It just turns out that he is a huge fan of Arkansas, but I don't mix recruiting with things like that. Canaan is just a very cool guy, and it doesn't play a role in my recruitment."

When Canaan, 37, attends games, he cheers for the recruits while avoiding telling them to become Razorbacks.

"He just said he was glad to come see me play, and 'Go Hogs,' " Thomas said. "But the one thing he always did was keep a smile."

