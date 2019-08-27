CROSS COUNTRY

UA women picked to win SEC; men third

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's cross country team was an overwhelming choice to win the SEC championship in a preseason coaches' poll.

The Razorbacks, who have won six consecutive SEC titles, received 13 of 14 first-place votes.

Coaches aren't allowed to vote for their own teams, meaning Arkansas Coach Lance Harter cast a first-place vote for Ole Miss.

Arkansas returns five All-SEC runners in Taylor Werner, Carina Viljoen, Lauren Gregory, Maddy Reed and 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year Katrina Robinson.

Florida was picked to finish third behind Arkansas and Ole Miss, followed by Georgia and Missouri in the top five.

The Razorbacks finished third in the men's poll and didn't receive any first-place votes. Ole Miss received seven of 12 first-place votes, with five going to Alabama.

There are only 12 men's SEC cross country teams because Mississippi State and South Carolina don't compete in the sport.

The Razorbacks are led by Gilbert Boit, the defending SEC champion.

Florida and Kentucky tied for fourth in the poll.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

Lee advances at U.S. Senior Amateur

Louis Lee of Heber Springs advanced to the round of 32 at the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship on Monday with a 2-and-1 victory over Michael Del Rocco of Jacksonville, Fla.

Lee, the 2011 champion of the event, led 2 up after 10 holes before Del Rocco tied the match with back-to-back wins on Nos. 11 and 12. Lee seized the momentum by taking holes 13 and 14 before halving the next three, including the par-3 17th to give him the victory.

Lee next will face defending champion Jeff Wilson of Fairfield, Calif., at 9:03 a.m. today. Wilson birdied the par-4 18th and was a 1-up winner Monday over Dave Ryan of Taylorville, Ill.

Jeff Benton (Pine Bluff, University of Central Arkansas), who is currently from Litchfield Park, Ariz., lost his round of 64 match 4 and 3 to Pete Williams of Juno Beach, Fla. Williams won the first hole on his way to a wire-to-wire victory over Benton, the father of former University of Arkansas standout Kaylee Benton.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

