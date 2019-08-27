Storm downs utility poles, knocks out power in Northwest Arkansas

12 P.M. UPDATE:

Severe storms downed power lines and trees across Northwest Arkansas on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, leaving roads blocked and thousands without power.

National Weather Service meteorologist Heather Cross said the most severe winds and storms occurred in Northwest Arkansas, though there were also high winds reported as the storms initially moved over central parts of the state.

Nancy Plagge, director of communications for Carroll Electric, said there are about 6,500 Carroll customers without power in Benton County and about 20 in Washington County as of 11 a.m. She said it will be 24 to 48 hours before all power is restored.

Overnight, Plagge said the number of Carroll customers without power peaked at 25,000.

“We’re working hard to get those poles repaired,” Plagge said.

She added if anyone sees downed power lines, they should stay away and report them at 800-432-9720. If a customer is experiencing a power outage, they should also report it to the company at 800-432-9720.

Carey Sullivan, director of communications for SWEPCO, said outages peaked overnight when 5,900 customers in Northwest Arkansas were without power. She said as of about 11:15 a.m. 500 customers remain without power, 300 of which are in Fayetteville.

She said most should see power restored by 1 p.m.

Downed trees and power lines also closed roads in parts of Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday morning, including in Benton County. The county has tweeted updates throughout the morning and as of about 10 a.m., at least five roads were partially or fully closed.

Bella Vista, in Benton County, tweeted Tuesday morning about issues with city services created by the storm. The city said Republic Services is trying to pick up trash as scheduled, but if trash is not picked up, customers should leave their cans out an additional day.

If it’s still not picked up tomorrow, the city said to leave it out next out.

The Bella Vista Library is also closed until further notice, the city tweeted, due to a power outage.

EARLIER:

OKLAHOMA CITY — A storm that rolled through central Oklahoma left thousands without power, spawned a possible tornado and led to about a dozen high water rescues.

National Weather Service meteorologist John Pike said investigators were working Tuesday to determine if a tornado struck Monday night in Logan County, about 20 miles north of downtown Oklahoma City.

Trees were down across Oklahoma City where Oklahoma Gas & Electric reported more than 46,000 customers lost power. Overall, the utility had more than 93,000 customers without electricity from central Oklahoma to western Arkansas. Some schools without power closed Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy said firefighters rescued a fisherman from Lake Overholser Dam who said he was trapped by rising waters. Macy said he was treated at the scene and released.

— The Associated Press