Travs' pitchers perfect through six in victory

Justin Dunn struck out 8 in 4 perfect innings, and Cal Raleigh had a two-run home run while accounting for 2 of the Arkansas Travelers' 3 RBI in a 5-2 victory over Corpus Christi on Monday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Dunn threw 49 pitches in four innings and didn't allow the Hooks to hit a ball out of the infield. Matt Tenuta (3-2) threw two hitless innings and was credited with the victory.

The perfect game remained intact until Aaron Fletcher gave up a leadoff triple to Bryan De La Cruz in the seventh inning. Fletcher gave up 2 runs on 4 hits in 12/3 innings, and Sam Delaplane pitched the final 11/3 innings to record his third save.

The Travelers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Jordan Cowan singled to left, stole second and came home on Raleigh's fourth home run.

The Travelers made it 3-0 in the third when Donnie Walton led off with a single, moved to third on Evan White's ground-rule double and scored on Jarred Kelenic's ground out.

The Travs made it 4-0 in the seventh when Nick Zammarelli and Walton singled. White grounded into a force out but moved to second on a throwing error by second baseman Osvaldo Duarte, which allowed Zammarelli to score.

Corpus Christi closed to 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh when De La Cruz tripled and scored on J.J. Matijevic's ground out.

The Travelers made it 5-1 in the eighth when Cowan walked, stole second and third, and scored on a wild pitch.

The Hooks closed to 5-2 in the eighth when Anibal Sierra doubled to left and scored on De La Cruz's base hit.

