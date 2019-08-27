Two Hogs stand out to Vikings

FAYETTEVILLE -- Portland State Coach Bruce Barnum hasn't put names to the numbers of the Arkansas defenders, but he's got high praise for a pair of seniors: No. 3 McTelvin Agim and No. 8 De'Jon Harris.

"They're fast," Barnum said. "No. 3, their D-lineman, has the best first step I've seen in many moons. No. 8 is tough, mean, always around the football. He'll knock your a** out. He's an aggressive guy.

"We love those two players. We don't see that talent in this [Big Sky] league. Not even close."

Hogs vs. Bearcats

The University of Arkansas will host the University of Cincinnati for a season opener Sept. 3, 2022, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has learned through a public-records request.

The schools worked out the details for the game in June, and the agreement was signed by Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek on June 19 and by Cincinnati President Neville G. Pinto on July 29.

Scheduling the Bearcats completes Arkansas' 2022 nonconference slate. The Razorbacks also will host Missouri State on Sept. 17, travel to BYU on Oct. 15 and host Liberty on Nov. 5.

The Democrat-Gazette also has learned that the Razorbacks' home game vs. Kent State, which had been scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020, has been moved to Sept. 14, 2024.

The financial guarantees for both games have been redacted in the documents released by the UA to the Democrat-Gazette.

Rookie love

The Razorbacks listed nine true freshmen in the two-deep on the first depth chart of camp issued Monday, including receivers Treylon Burks and Trey Knox. The duo is grouped with sophomore Mike Woods as projected starters among receivers.

Burks, a 6-3, 223-pounder from Warren, had an impressive camp and was with the first unit in the slot, or the "5" spot, the last part of camp.

Knox has been out of practice since Aug. 17 with a case of mononucleosis. Coach Chad Morris said he expects Knox back at practice by Wednesday.

Personnel update

Several players who missed time in training camp due to injuries or illness are listed on Arkansas' depth chart.

Coach Chad Morris said he expects offensive tackle Colton Jackson (foot) and guard Austin Capps (knee) to start, and receiver Koilan Jackson (knee) to be ready. Morris said he's hopeful tight end Cheyenne "C.J." O'Grady (knee) and receiver Trey Knox (illness) will be able to practice by at least Wednesday.

"C.J. ran well [Sunday] night," Morris said. "Actually was pushing a sled a little bit. You saw him running, not at full speed just yet. We'll see. Wednesday would be a great indicator for C.J."

Hammonds out

Coach Chad Morris confirmed that running back T.J. Hammonds will miss the first four games for an undisclosed reason.

Hammonds, a junior from Little Rock, wasn't with the team in the spring due to an academic issue, but he was reinstated over the summer.

By playing in four games last season, Hammonds preserved a redshirt season. In 24 games over three seasons, he has rushed 57 times for 378 yards, and has 6 catches for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Two punters

Coach Chad Morris said transfer Sam Loy and returning starter Reid Bauer will both punt against Portland State.

"Each one is a little bit better than the other in certain situations," Morris said. "So, for this first week, we're going to punt both of those guys."

Bauer, a redshirt sophomore, handled most of the punting duties last season and averaged 38.9 yards on 56 kicks with 23 fair caught and 14 inside the opponents' 20.

Loy, a junior transfer from Colorado, punted two seasons at Vanderbilt and averaged 41.0 yards on 132 kicks with 34 fair caught and 34 inside the opponents' 20.

Visiting K.C.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive line coach Dustin Fry visited the Kansas City Chiefs for a practice in June during the team's organized training activities.

The Chiefs led the NFL in total offense and scoring last season when they averaged 425.6 yards and 35.3 points per game.

"I love watching those guys," Craddock said. "[Kansas City Coach] Andy Reid is a great offensive mind that has kind of adapted to more of a college-style offense, if you want to call it that.

"Obviously, they're right up the road, which made it kind of easy. Coach Stepp had a connection up there. We had a little morning we had off and ... watched some practice and hung around their facility afterwards a little bit. Just trying to pick up anything you can."

Craddock said he, Stepp and Fry included a meal at Q39 on their visit.

"Really good barbecue," he said.

Back on field

Defensive coordinator John Chavis will be on the field for the Portland State game after spending most of last season calling plays from the press box.

Chavis went down to the field for the second half of last season's 11th game at Mississippi State, and was on the field for the season finale at Missouri.

Nickel and Sam

If Arkansas goes with five defensive backs to open the game against Portland State, Greg Brooks will make the start at nickel back. If the Razorbacks go with three linebackers, Hayden Henry will start at the strong-side spot.

Turning 40

Saturday's opener will mark the start of the 40th season in coaching for defensive coordinator John Chavis. He began his career in 1979 as a graduate assistant at Tennessee, where he played on the defensive line.

"Obviously, it's an exciting time," Chavis said. "I can't wait. I'm glad the game week is here. Seems like we've been practicing for a long time."

Getting acclimated

Portland State Coach Bruce Barnum said his family lived in Mobile, Ala., for about five years when he was growing up.

"My dad used to take me to Bear Bryant's games at Alabama, and we went to the Senior Bowl," said Barnum, who is 55. "Even though that was a long time ago, I remember the heat."

Being located in the Pacific Northwest, Portland State hasn't been practicing in the heat and humidity the Vikings figure to experience when they play at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Barnum said Portland State will travel to Fayetteville on Thursday and practice at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Thursday and Friday.

"We're just trying to get acclimated a little bit," Barnum said. "We'll be in there at the stadium at game time to show our guys what the weather's going to be like. It's going to cost me a little bit more in barbecue to keep the troops happy. But that's OK."

Too high for Bama?

Portland State Coach Bruce Barnum said someone from Alabama's staff called his scheduler a few years ago to see if the Vikings were interested in playing the Crimson Tide, who have won five national championships under Coach Nick Saban since 2009.

"I think I told them, 'Pay me $1.9 million for the game, and I'll be down there,' " Barnum said. "They never called back.

"If I had given them a decent price, I think they probably would have agreed to schedule us. But I don't need anything to do with Saban and his crew unless it's going to pay the bills for a couple of years."

