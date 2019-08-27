Valley View basks in 'complete game' performance

JONESBORO -- Valley View had its way with last season's Class 3A state runner-up Monday night.

The Class 5A Blazers earned a 36-19 victory over Osceola at Centennial Bank Stadium on the campus of Arkansas State University.

Junior quarterback Zak Stracener threw two touchdown passes for the Blazers (1-0), who were the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East Conference in last year's playoffs.

Valley View senior Connor Watson had a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown, classmate Travis Graf returned an interception 15 yards for another score, and the Blazers picked up a first-quarter safety when an Osceola snap went through the end zone.

"It was a complete game," Valley View Coach Sean Cockrell said. "I'm super excited about how we've come together."

The Blazers led 29-19 with 4:06 left in the third quarter before embarking on a 17-play, 77-yard drive that ended at the Osceola 3 on downs with 8:41 remaining.

After the stop, the Blazers' defense came up big as Graf intercepted Osceola senior quarterback M.J. Vance and went 15 yards for a 36-19 advantage with 8:18 left.

"That was huge," Cockrell said. "We drove down and we didn't get in, but at least we took time off the clock.

"All we said was that we couldn't give up the big play. Then, we pick-sixed them. It was huge for us. That was the turnaround for us at the end."

Cockrell was pleased with how his team looked against the Seminoles.

"I thought we executed the game plan to a T," he said. "When the kids do that, we'll be hard to beat."

Osceola pulled within 22-13 with 10:10 remaining in the third quarter on Vance's 46-yard touchdown pass to senior Dan Newson.

Valley View responded as Stracener threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Watson with 8:41 left in the third quarter to extend the lead to 29-13.

The Seminoles cut the lead to 29-19 with 4:06 left in the third quarter on Vance's 3-yard scoring run, which was set up by his own 16-yard run two plays earlier.

Valley View led 22-7 at halftime. Osceola's first-half scoring drive ended with sophomore Dontaveon Littleton's 9-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Treyveon Moore.

Osceola Coach Robert Hooks called Monday's game a learning experience.

"Sometimes it takes this in order for you to turn it around," Hooks said. "It didn't help in the scrimmage last week [against Nettleton, which was a 35-15 Seminoles victory] that we had a false sense of hope. We thought we did really good, but we didn't.

"You live and you learn from it. We'll grow from this. We'll try to make sure this never happens."

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 18, GREENE COUNTY TECH 15

Tyler Ray rushed for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 carries to lead Jonesboro Westside (1-0) past Greene County Tech (0-1).

Ray scored on runs of 15 and 3 yards, both in the second half.

River Engle scored on a 14-yard run on the final play of the first half to give the Warriors a 6-0 lead.

Shad Vaughan caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Storm Harris with 7:51 left in the third quarter to put the Golden Eagles up 7-6.

The Warriors regained the lead, 12-7, with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter on Ray's 15-yard scoring run.

Ray scored his second touchdown, a 3-yard run, with 5:52 left to extend the Warriors' lead to 18-7.

Greene County Tech made it 18-15 with 29 seconds left when David Williams ran 85 yards for a touchdown. Harris then converted a two-point conversion run, but the Golden Eagles could not recover the onside kick.

Jonesboro Westside compiled 342 yards, including 324 on the ground.

