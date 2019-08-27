FOOTBALL

McDonald signs with Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals have signed defensive linemen Clinton McDonald (Jacksonville) and Siupeli Anau. The 6-foot-2, 297-pound McDonald is entering his 10th NFL season and has played for Cincinnati, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Oakland. The 32-year-old played in 15 games with the Raiders last season, finishing with 31 tackles and 2 sacks. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound Anau was with the Cardinals’ practice squad in 2017 and also during the preseason last season. The Phoenix native played in college at Northern Arizona. The Cardinals announced the signings Monday.

Chiefs lose backup QB

The Kansas City Chiefs lost backup quarterback Chad Henne to a fractured ankle in their penultimate preseason game, and they signed veteran Matt Moore on Monday to provide depth behind starter Patrick Mahomes. Henne will have surgery on the ankle he broke during Saturday night’s game against San Francisco. The Chiefs have two other quarterbacks on their roster in Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur, but neither has distinguished himself in the preseason. The two were competing for a No. 3 job behind Mahomes and Henne, with Shurmur appearing to have the edge heading into Thursday night’s game in Green Bay.

Saints’ Rankins practices

New Orleans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has returned to practice for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon in the Saints’ divisional round playoff victory over Philadelphia in January. Saints Coach Sean Payton said he does not think it is realistic that Rankins would play in the regular-season opener, but the decision on Monday to bring Rankins back to practice indicates a realistic possibility he will be ready to return to the lineup before Week 6. Rankins had been on the club’s physically unable to perform list, meaning he hadn’t been taking up an active roster spot. But if he’d remained on the PUP list beyond the preseason, he would not have been eligible to return to the active roster until after the sixth week of the regular season.

Volunteers’ CB suspended

Tennessee suspended cornerback Bryce Thompson on Monday following his arrest on a domestic assault charge. Coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement Thompson will be out “while the process continues.” Pruitt added that players are held to a “high standard” and the “safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee.” Thompson was arrested Saturday night after his girlfriend told police they began arguing when she found another woman’s false eyelashes in the player’s room. Witnesses told police they heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman. One witness said he heard Thompson yelling he would “shoot up the school.” Another witness told police he also heard a man yelling about plans to “shoot up the school” but said he couldn’t see who was saying that because his view was blocked. Police say Thompson acknowledged arguing with the woman but denied making physical contact with her or issuing any threats. The woman told police she couldn’t remember the “entirety of what had occurred” during the argument because it was a “stressful, volatile situation.” She said Thompson has a bad temper and had punched walls during previous arguments.

Miller has torn ACL

Lamar Miller has been placed on injured reserve after the Houston Texans running back tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a preseason game last weekend. Appearing in his first game this season, Miller was injured on his first carry on Saturday night against Dallas when defensive tackle Maliek Collins slammed into his left leg. Miller, who has been Houston’s featured back for the past three seasons, led the Texans with 210 carries for 973 yards last year. The eighth-year player joined the Texans after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Dolphins. His injury is a blow to an offense looking to make strides in its third year with quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Miller out for the season, the Texans will look to Duke Johnson to pick up the slack. Johnson joined the team earlier this month in a trade with Cleveland after backup D’Onta Foreman was released.

BASKETBALL

Howard, Lakers agree

Dwight Howard has rejoined the Los Angeles Lakers six years after his acrimonious departure. The eight-time All-Star center and 15-year NBA veteran agreed to a contract Monday with the Lakers. Howard led the NBA in rebounding while spending the 2012-13 season with the Lakers, but he clashed with Kobe Bryant and subsequently spurned Los Angeles as a free agent. He bounced to six franchises after his departure, while the Lakers haven’t made the playoffs since. He played nine games with Washington last season. Howard will take over the role expected to be filled by DeMarcus Cousins, who tore his knee ligament after signing with the Lakers last month.

Team USA downs Canada

The United States rebounded from a rare loss two days earlier to outclass Canada 84-68 in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game Monday. At the same arena where the Americans won Olympic gold at the Sydney 2000 Games, the U.S. never trailed, leading 20-9 after the first quarter and 46-31 at halftime. Canada was hurt by a poor shooting percentage in the first half, netting just 12 for 43 and 3 for 14 from the three-point range. On Saturday, Australia stunned the U.S. 98-94 before a crowd of more than 52,000 in Melbourne, a result that ended the Americans’ 78-game winning streak. The U.S. is missing top NBA players such as LeBron James, James Harden, Paul George and Stephen Curry. Canada also has many of its NBA stars missing.

GOLF

Lewis, Pressel added to Solheim Cup team

Juli Inkster used her two Solheim Cup captain’s picks on Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Morgan Pressel on Monday, wanting to add experience to an American team so young that eight of the 12 players have never competed in the tournament when it is away from home.

“I think they can bring a little calming factor to our team,” Inkster said in a conference call from New York.

Qualifying ended Sunday after the CP Women’s Open in Canada. Of the 10 players who earned automatic spots on the U.S. team — through Solheim Cup points or from the women’s world ranking — five are Solheim Cup rookies and three have never played the matches away from home.

The Solheim Cup is Sept. 13-15 at Gleneagles in Scotland, the course where Europe won the Ryder Cup five years ago.

Lewis, the last American to reach No. 1 in the world ranking, will be playing in her fifth Solheim Cup. The two-time major champion won her last tournament two years ago. She missed the second half of last year to have her first child.

Pressel has played on five Solheim Cup teams dating to 2007, the year she won the Kraft Nabisco Championship at 18 to become at the time the youngest woman to win a major championship. Pressel has lost only once in five singles matches in the Solheim Cup.

Inkster is captain for the third consecutive time, and she will have a chance to become the only captain with three victories since the Solheim Cup began in 1990.

Missing from the U.S. team is Cristie Kerr, who had played on nine consecutive Solheim Cup teams dating to 2002. Brittany Lincicome is on maternity leave, while Michelle Wie is recovering from injuries that have hampered her career.

The qualifiers were Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Jessica and Nelly Korda, Lizette Salas, Angel Yin, Marina Alex, Brittany Altomare, Annie Park and Megan Khang.