Woman dies after being struck by train in Arkansas

A Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb., last summer. A woman died after being hit by a Union Pacific train Saturday in Arkansas, according to the company.

A woman died after being hit by a Union Pacific train Saturday in Fordyce, the company said Tuesday.

The woman, a pedestrian, was struck around 7:30 a.m. in the area of South Russell and South Pine streets, according to a statement provided by a Union Pacific spokeswoman. The victim, whose identity had not been released early Tuesday afternoon, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Union Pacific and Fordyce police are investigating the death. Fordyce police were not immediately available for comment.