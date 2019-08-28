5 migrants die in capsizing; 40 missing

CAIRO -- A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized Tuesday in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, with at least 40 people missing and presumed drowned, U.N. officials said, as a support group reported it had gotten a call from someone on the vessel "crying and shouting" that passengers had died already.

At least 65 migrants, mostly from Sudan, were rescued, said Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya's coast guard, with a search halted for those still missing. The coast guard gave a lower estimate for those missing and feared drowned, saying it was 15 to 20 people.

Gassim said five people were confirmed dead, including a woman and a child from Morocco whose bodies were recovered near the western town of Khoms, about 75 miles east of Tripoli. The other dead were men from Morocco, Sudan and Somalia.

Tuesday's shipwreck was the latest maritime disaster involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. One month ago, up to 150 Europe-bound migrants, including women and children, were missing and feared drowned when two boats carrying about 300 people capsized off Libya. In January, 17 died or were missing off Libya and in May, about 65 drowned when their boat sank off Tunisia.

The U.N.'s migration agency said 859 migrants have died in the Mediterranean as of Sunday. It said 45,505 people have arrived in Europe by sea so far this year, which represents a 30% drop from 2018.

Iran sentences three suspects as spies

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran said Tuesday that it sentenced three people -- one woman and two men -- to lengthy prison terms on security and spying charges. The men were convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said in remarks broadcast on state TV that the convicted woman is Aras Amiri, who had worked for the British Council while allegedly spying on cultural activities in Iran. The British Council is a nonpolitical organization that works in education, arts and culture.

Amiri was sentenced to 10 years.

Esmaili identified one of the men as Anoush Ashoori, a dual British-Iranian citizen. He was sentenced to 12 years for ties to Mossad, as was Ali Johari. Ashoori was detained in Tehran in August 2017.

Johari was accused of passing on information about construction projects by a Revolutionary Guard-affiliated construction conglomerate, Khatam al-Anbia. Esmaili said Johari traveled to Israel and was in touch with the Mossad in countries including India, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said in a statement Tuesday that it has been supportive of Ashoori's family since his detention and the British Embassy in Tehran continues to request consular access.

Namibia threatens bloc exit over rhinos

Namibia threatened to lead Southern African nations, where the bulk of the world's rhinos and elephants live, out of a global convention that governs trade in wild plants and animals.

The southwest African country was angered after member states of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora voted at a meeting in Geneva against its proposal to ease controls in trade in products from its white rhino population. With more than 1,000 of the endangered animals, Namibia says it has the second-biggest population in the world after South Africa.

"There are countries that hold views that are not based on science. Instead of applying science they are just politicizing the whole matter," Pohamba Shifeta, Namibia's environment minister, told reporters in Geneva. "As the Southern African Development Community region, the region with the largest population of the rhinoceros species, we will reconsider our staying in [the convention] if it is the case. We are going to have a meeting and we are going to make a statement."

Namibia had wanted its white rhinoceros population to be downgraded to Appendix II, which states that unlike on Appendix I, the animals are not threatened with extinction, but trade needs to be limited to keep their populations sustainable. The use of ground-up rhino horn as a supposed cure for cancer in East Asia has led to a surge in poaching in South Africa and other countries and a global ban on trade.

Mexico gunmen attack, kill man, 3 girls

MEXICO CITY -- Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez say a gang of gunmen shot to death a man and three girls ages 4, 13 and 14, leaving behind 123 spent bullet casings.

Prosecutors in northern Chihuahua state said Monday that the gunmen also apparently kidnapped another man from the family's home.

The attackers fled after the killings Sunday on the outskirts of the city. The motive is still under investigation.

It was the latest in a spate of children's deaths in Mexico. Many of the children have been killed in attacks on their parents.

