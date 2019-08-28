Sections
The Recruiting Guy

5-star Moses Moody includes Hogs in top 7

by Richard Davenport | Today at 6:29 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Moses Moody stands Friday, April 12, 2019, during play at Fayetteville High School. - Photo by Andy Shupe

Arkansas target Moses Moody announced his top seven schools on Wednesday and Arkansas was one of two SEC schools to make the list.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, also listed Southern California, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida and Kansas. He has set an official visit to Ohio State for Aug. 31-Sept. 2. He's expected to announce other visits.

He earned All-EYBL honorable mention after averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game during regular-season play. He made an official visit to Fayetteville last year when former coach Mike Anderson was at the helm. He made his first trip to Arkansas with Eric Musselman as the coach on June 30.

ESPN rates him a 5-star prospect, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 28 prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

