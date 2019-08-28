Arkansas deputy prosecuting attorney charged with 3rd DWI placed on leave

A deputy prosecuting attorney for Woodruff County was arrested Monday evening in White County on charges of driving while intoxicated for the third time, according to jail records.

Bell faced another DWI charge earlier this summer, jail records state.

Bell, 50, is now "on a leave of absence," said his overseeing prosecuting attorney, Todd Murray, in a statement Wednesday.

Murray said he is in the process of gathering information and "will deal with this situation appropriately as those facts are fully developed."

"I hold my deputy prosecutors to a higher standard of conduct, both in and out of the courtroom, and they are not entitled to any special treatment," Murray said. "All decisions made concerning John will be based on all of the facts, as well as those high standards."

Bell has been a part of the prosecutor's office for more than 22 years, Murray said, and believes him to be a "very talented lawyer."

"Steps have been taken to insure that John receives the help he needs with his personal issues," Murray said. "I would hope anyone in a similar situation would do the same."