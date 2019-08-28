Little Rock woman accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle, authorities say

A Little Rock woman was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after reportedly driving under the influence while two small children sat in the backseat, according to authorities.

A deputy pulled over Lamia Allen, 20, around 8:15 p.m. on Arkansas 365 near 145th Street, according to a report by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office. The vehicle reportedly swerved into the left lane and almost hit oncoming traffic, authorities said.

The children in the backseat, both under six, were not Allen’s biological children, the report said, and deputies contacted their father, who came to the scene to retrieve them.

After an initial breathalyzer and field sobriety tests, authorities arrested Allen and transported her to the Pulaski County jail, the report said. The woman wasn't listed on the jail's online roster early Wednesday afternoon.

The charges Allen faces include two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance, according to the report. She was also cited for driving while intoxicated and other lesser infractions.