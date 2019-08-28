Dealt-out, city looks to raise ante on casino

RUSSELLVILLE -- After being left out of the negotiations for a proposed casino in Pope County, the Russellville City Council gathered Tuesday evening to strategize about annexing land that is earmarked for a gambling resort that would be built by Cherokee Nation Businesses.

Ben Cross, county judge of Pope County, and Justice of the Peace Doug Skelton attended the city's work session, but sat several rows of empty chairs back and did not contribute to the conversation.

Russellville Mayor Richard Harris began the annexation discussion last week during a specially called City Council meeting -- within days of the surprise endorsement by the Pope County Quorum Court of Cherokee Nation Businesses for a casino license there. Local official endorsement is required under the 2018 constitutional amendment that allows casinos in Arkansas.

Russellville City Planner Sara Jondahl distributed to the council members a seven-page outline of annexation procedures and avenues that the city could use to take over the land.

Cherokee Nation Businesses announced earlier this month that if it is awarded the license by the state Racing Commission, the proposed $225 million resort would be on 130 acres north of Interstate 40 along Hob Nob Road, between Weir Road and Alaskan Trail, on the northern edge of Russellville.

"I think it would be advantageous to the city that we look at a bigger envelope than just the casino property," Harris told the council members.

Land contiguous to a city can be annexed by either an ordinance referred to the voters or by a landowner petitioning the city to be let into the city limits, which would also require the county's approval.

Council Member Mark Tripp asked City Attorney Trey Smith what would happen if the county denied the property owner's request and would not release the land.

The County Court would have to approve it, Smith said.

"If they don't, then the petitioner has to take it to circuit court," Smith said.

The parcels of land proposed for the Cherokees' casino is largely used now for agricultural purposes. Typically contiguous land cannot be annexed if the property is used only for agricultural or horticultural purposes, according to the document distributed by Jondahl.

But the prohibition on annexing agricultural land is not absolute if it can be shown that the best use of the land is for something other than agriculture or horticulture, according to the document.

If the land remains under the county's jurisdiction, the city will not receive any of the tax revenue from the casino. If the casino is built on city land, however, the city would collect 19.5% of the revenue and the county will receive about 8%, Harris said after the meeting.

Harris said he hopes to work with county officials to come to an agreement about the land.

Cross said after the meeting that he will "continue to monitor the progress of the city's actions and maintain a dialogue with Mayor Harris moving forward."

"As with all the other intricacies of the casino issue, I will continue to honor the processes in place and respect the outcomes of each individual issue as they are addressed," Cross said.

Amendment 100 of the Arkansas Constitution was passed by state voters in November, allowing new casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties, and allowing Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs and Southland Gaming and Racing in West Memphis to expand their gambling operations into full-fledged casinos.

Pope County voters did not support the amendment and approved an initiated county ordinance that would require officials to seek voter approval before backing a casino proposal.

The amendment requires endorsement by local officials in Pope and Jefferson counties. The commission created a rule and the Legislature a law to require that the officials be currently in office at the time the casino application is made.

Cherokee Nation Businesses submitted its application to the state Racing Commission last week.

The second window for applications was opened up after all five applicants for the Pope County casino -- Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi; Cherokee Nation Businesses of Oklahoma; Kehl Management of Iowa; Warner Gaming of Nevada; and Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce of Oklahoma -- were rejected by the Racing Commission in June because none contained endorsements by current local officials.

Gulfside -- now suing the Racing Commission in Pulaski County Circuit Court -- included letters of support issued in December by Pope County and Russellville officials just before they left office.

Before getting the Pope County Quorum Court's endorsement on Aug. 13, Cherokee Nation Businesses agreed to an Economic Development Agreement that included an initial $38.8 million "economic development fee."

Metro on 08/28/2019