WALLY HALL: Dedicated bunch ready to glimpse Hogs

There are many people who would have to be on death row or their death bed to not be in Fayetteville for the first football game.

Many of them are friends, and they have let it be known nothing will keep them from being there at 3 p.m. Saturday.

It has nothing to do with the availability of wine and beer, and everything to do with their loyalty as fans.

Most have been to every venue in the SEC in support of the University of Arkansas.

Many will wear headphones so they can listen to Chuck Barrett and Quinn Grovey call the game on radio.

All of them, no doubt like Coach Chad Morris, want this game with Portland State in the books, the win recorded and attention focused on Ole Miss.

Morris, of course, knows this team. Now the fans are ready to know the 2019 Razorbacks.

There will be some familiarity but a lot of new faces.

The offensive two-deep has five seniors. One of those, starting quarterback Ben Hicks, is a newcomer.

The offensive starters and backups also include six freshmen, four sophomores and seven juniors. Of those 22, eight are new to the program.

The defensive two-deep has seven seniors, five juniors, six sophomores and four freshmen.

That's a total of 10 freshmen and 10 sophomores who are being counted on, and most of those freshmen are not expected to redshirt after playing four games.

So there will be other freshmen seeing playing time, probably a lot of them against the Vikings on Saturday, but Morris may have learned a lesson in his first season.

Last season was the first when players could play four games and still redshirt, and a lot of coaches around the country used those games up early against nonconference opponents.

Then when they got to November, many starters were banged up but it was too late to turn to freshmen without sacrificing their redshirt.

Morris did save a couple of guys, including Noah Gatlin, who was being heavily counted on this year at right tackle before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Arkansas isn't the only SEC team that needs true freshmen to step up.

Alabama has two it is looking at, including linebacker Christian Harris. Linebackers are the key to Bama's defense.

Auburn apparently is going with true freshman Bo Nix at quarterback. After Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to the national championship last season, starting a true freshman quarterback doesn't seem as risky.

And one of Lawrence's favorite targets was true freshman Justyn Ross, who had 46 catches for 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns. A native of Phenix City, Ala., Ross had 6 catches for 153 yards and 1 touchdown in the title game against Alabama.

Phenix City is 182 miles from Tuscaloosa, and only 43 from Auburn.

The message Clemson sent last year resonated in recruiting: Dabo Swinney will play true freshmen.

Morris is sending that message now, and it will make a difference.

Playing 10 freshmen also tells Razorback Nation that he recognized the urgent needs the team had and tried to fill as many of them as possible.

The Hogs should be better, but only time will tell how much better and whether it shows up in the win column.

Morris definitely added some necessary speed, more experience at quarterback and doubled the number of offensive linemen in the room.

The biggest question -- and the answer may not be evident until the Hogs face Ole Miss -- is can the offensive line hold blocks and open holes for the talented running backs.

Either way, there will be some dedicated fans there Saturday seeing for themselves.

