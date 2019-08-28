Epstein accusers get day in court

Sarah Ransome (left) and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, two of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, leave a federal court hearing Tuesday in New York. “Finish what you started,” Ransome said in urging prosecutors to continue going after those who helped Epstein. “We are survivors, and the pursuit of justice should not abate.”

NEW YORK -- One by one, 16 women who say they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein poured out their anger Tuesday, describing him as a coward and a manipulator, after a judge gave them the day in court that they were denied when he killed himself behind bars.

"He robbed me of my dreams, of my chance to pursue a career I adored," said Jennifer Araoz, who has accused Epstein of raping her in his New York mansion when she was a 15-year-old aspiring actress.

The hearing was convened by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who presided over the case after federal prosecutors had Epstein arrested last month.

The question before the judge was whether to throw out the indictment because of the defendant's death, a usually pro forma step undertaken without a hearing. But the judge offered Epstein's accusers an opportunity to speak in court.

In addition to the women who spoke, statements from more than a dozen others were read in court by their lawyers.

Repeatedly, the women described themselves as survivors and said they hoped coming forward would help other women. They vented their anger about the crimes for which they accused him, as well as his suicide in his jail cell Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls.

"He is a coward," said Courtney Wild, who has said she was sexually abused by Epstein in Florida at 14. "Justice has never been served in this case."

"The fact I will never have a chance to face my predator in court eats away at me," Araoz said. "They let this man kill himself and kill the chance for justice for so many others."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has said she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein, told the court: "My hopes were quickly dashed and my dreams were stolen."

Sarah Ransome, who said Epstein pressured her into sex when she was in her early 20s, encouraged federal prosecutors in their effort to go after those who helped the financier in his pursuit of victims, saying: "Finish what you started. ... We are survivors, and the pursuit of justice should not abate."

In opening the session, the judge called the 66-year-old Epstein's suicide a "rather stunning turn of events." He defended his decision to let the women speak, saying, "Public hearings ... promote transparency and provide the court with insights and information that the court might otherwise not be aware of."

During the 2½-hour proceedings, the women sometimes clutched one another to lend support. Most remained composed, but several cried as they described falling into Epstein's web. His suicide left some of them angry, others sad. One said she was relieved that he was gone and could abuse no others.

Some women described their shame and embarrassment, saying Epstein manipulated them, dangling his wealth, power and connection to celebrities and political figures while seizing on the victims' vulnerabilities.

Several of the women chose to testify anonymously, including one who said she was 15 when she was flown to Epstein's New Mexico ranch. While molesting her, he was also "explaining to me how beneficial the experience was for me and how he was helping me grow," she said.

She said that as Epstein abused her, she could see framed pictures of him on a dresser, smiling with celebrities.

Teala Davies, taking deep breaths to steady her voice, said she was 17 when she was victimized. She said she thought Epstein was the most powerful person in the world.

"But the end is here, and here I stand, feeling more powerful than he will ever be," she said.

A New York City coroner ruled that Epstein hanged himself. But one of Epstein's lawyers, Martin Weinberg, challenged that finding during Tuesday's hearing, saying an expert hired by the defense determined that broken bones in his neck were "more consistent with pressure ... with homicide" than suicide.

"Find out what happened to our client," the lawyer told the judge. "We're quite angry."

When a prosecutor said the manner of Epstein's death was irrelevant to Tuesday's proceedings, the judge responded: "Well, I don't know. ... I think it's fair game for defense counsel to raise its concerns." But the judge took no immediate action on the request, and prosecutors noted that a grand jury is already investigating the death.

The Associated Press does not identify accusers in sex crimes unless they give their consent, which several Epstein accusers have done.

