Ex-Polish diplomats urge Trump to aid democracy

Polish soldiers conduct a changing of the guard Tuesday at Poland’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Pilsudski Square in Warsaw. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the city Sunday to mark the anniversary of the start of World War II.

WARSAW, Poland -- Almost two dozen Polish former ambassadors are telling U.S. President Donald Trump that Poland's democracy is at risk, and urging him to use an upcoming visit to pressure the country's populist government to respect human rights and stop flouting the constitution.

"Mr. President, you are coming to a country where the rule of law is no longer respected," the Conference of Ambassadors of the Republic of Poland wrote in an open letter posted on its website late Monday.

Trump is to arrive Saturday in Warsaw to attend ceremonies Sunday marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II, which began with Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939. More than 40 other world leaders also will attend.

The 23 former ambassadors, some of whom have had numerous postings abroad and also held government positions at home, also are urging Trump to stop sowing divisions within the European Union and NATO, reminding him that Poland -- a country in a difficult geographic position -- depends on those alliances for its security and long-term survival.

Several critics hit back at the ex-diplomats, depicting them as frustrated former elites who cannot accept their loss of privilege and are disloyal to the nation.

One commentator, sociologist and diplomat Ryszard Zoltaniecki, told the right-wing news portal wPolityce that "they cannot accept the fact that other, new people have the right to create Polish foreign policy" and that they "slander Poland in the international arena."

It will be Trump's second visit to Poland, where a nationalist right-wing government that shares his anti-illegal immigration views welcomed him enthusiastically in 2017. Then, Trump gave a speech praising Poland as a defender of Western civilization despite concerns voiced often by the European Union that the young democracy was veering off course.

At the time, the government was moving to restrict judicial independence, a process that picked up speed after Trump's visit. His upcoming visit follows recent revelations that the justice ministry encouraged an online hate campaign against judges who have been critical of the government.

It also comes as the ruling party, Law and Justice, and the country's powerful Catholic Church have been depicting gays as threats to Polish society and to families ahead of parliamentary elections on Oct. 13.

"The division of powers is being dismantled and the independent judiciary is being destroyed. Human rights are curtailed, and the growing repression of political opponents and various minorities, be they ethnic, religious or sexual, is not only tolerated by the government, but even inspired by it," the ex-ambassadors wrote.

The ruling party has repeatedly denied accusations of violating democracy.

A Section on 08/28/2019