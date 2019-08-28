Festival to feature music, arts, food

The North Shore Riverwalk Park in North Little Rock will be host to the Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 22 with live music entertainment and interactive art installations by local arts groups.

Food trucks and adult vendors will be on site, according to the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau website. There also will be a dedicated game and activity area for all ages, including a children's zone, dog park area and tethered hot-air balloon rides, among other activities, the website said.

The area is being rented from the city Parks and Recreation Department by a private entertainment company that is sponsoring the event.

Festival and ticket information is available at yadaloo.com or facebook.com/yadaloofest.