Fight Club inspires contest, giveaway

This year's banned book writing contest and giveaway from the Central Arkansas Library System will focus on Chuck Palahniuk's Fight Club, the library has announced.

Contest entries of 50 to 750 words inspired by the book will be accepted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 20. For a full list of rules, visit cals.org or call (501) 918-3000.

The contest has one $300 grand prize and one $100 honorable mention prize. Winning entries will be selected based on creativity, flow, style and originality, according to a news release from the library system.

The contest winner will be announced at a special event Sept. 26 at Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave.

The library system will also give away 30 free copies of Fight Club starting Sept. 4.

