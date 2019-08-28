VIDEO: Greenwood outlasts Springdale Har-Ber

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Greenwood's Bella Mora (LEFT) and Larkin Luke try to block a shot by Har-Ber High School's Kat Cooper Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Har-Ber High School. Greenwood took the match 3-1.

SPRINGDALE --Greenwood came out on the wrong end of a five-set marathon on Monday and it looked as though Springdale Har-Ber was going to push the Lady Bulldogs to five again on Tuesday.

But Greenwood scored the final three points with senior Camryn Presley putting away the clincher for a tough 3-1 (25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24) victory in nonconference volleyball at Wildcat Arena.

Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden said staying steady was the key for her team to pull out the win, but the lineup is still somewhat of a work in progress.

"I think consistency is one of the big things we talk about a lot," Golden said. "Making those runs and stopping those runs.

"We're searching. We've got kids that can fill the role. We're still trying to figure out who wants that role. We're still just kind of rotating them in and out and trying to figure out who's going to take it."

Fayetteville scored the final five points of the match for the win on Monday and Har-Ber had set point at 24-23 in the fourth set. But Greenwood responded this time to surge for the win.

Golden started the season with five Class 7A opponents, including starting a benefit match at Bentonville High, to push her team, which has been in the state finals the past two seasons winning a title in 2017.

"This is what we call the gauntlet of our season," Golden said. "We schedule these 7A matches and playing Fayetteville last night and winning or losing by two in the first four sets was everything we wanted coming out of the beginning of the season.

"Then we knew we had that turn-around quickly. They did a great job. It was another tough match and we were able to pull out the win."

Presley's match-high 13 kill allowed the Lady Bulldogs (1-1) to close out the match. Brooke Jones added 12 kills. Izzy Davis was a force defensively, rolling 33 digs. Hannah Watkins was a force at the net with four solo blocks

Har-Ber coach Cassie Loyd said his team is also searching for some chemistry, starting four sophomores.

"We changed our lineup and people are playing positions they haven't really played their whole volleyball career," Loyd said. "I think right now it's just a growing moment in figuring out our rhythm and our chemistry on the court. I think set one we struggled with that and we struggled starting fast. In sets two, three and four we got a little bit more in our groove.

"I think it's just going to be a little bit of a process for us right now."

Sophomore Kat Cooper led Har-Ber (0-2) with 11 kills, while Caylan Coons chipped in nine kills. Skylar Fernandez dished out a team-high 18 assists and Trinity led the way with 18 digs. Liz Fuente added 15 digs and a team-best four aces.

Fayetteville 3, Tulsa Bishop Kelley 2

Arrianna Walter had 13 kills as Fayetteville (2-0) defeated Tulsa Bishop Kelley in five games.

Laney Daniels added six aces for the Lady Bulldogs. Gracyn Spresser contributed 22 digs and Kennedy Phelan 37 assists.

Rogers High 3, Shiloh Christian 0

Grace Carr finished with 11 kills, seven dig and five aces to lead the Lady Mounties to a tough 25-17, 25-13, 30-28 win on Tuesday night.

Brooke Park finished with a team-high 13 digs, while Kate Miller chipped in four aces. Ryley Martin also added seven kills and eight digs.

Rogers Heritage 3, Pea Ridge 0

Ashley Ware had 10 kills to lead the Lady War Eagles to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-13 win over the Lady Blackhawks in the season opener at War Eagle Arena.

Berenice Morales and Kaley McClain added four aces each, while Brittney Ware finished with 14 digs. Ava Cate Camerson dished out 27 assists.

FS Northside 3, Springdale High 0

The Lady Grizzlies rolled to a three-set sweep against Springdale on Tuesday 25-11, 25-6, 25-19.

Tauna Miller slammed down four kills for Springdale (0-1), and Taine Miller, Amaya Johnson and Keiry Flores each had three kills.

Matty Chong Gum had 5 blocks and Jortaya George added 11 assists.

