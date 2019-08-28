Guilty plea in drug case earns man prison term

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man arrested on felony charges last year as part of a drug task force operation dubbed "Operation White Horse," targeting heroin trafficking, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty.

Sean Andrew Yates, 31, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, heroin, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years suspended, and to two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of theft by receiving of a firearm, and was sentenced to five years on each count, all to run concurrently.

Two additional felony counts of unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate certain crimes, punishable by up to 20 years, were withdrawn as part of the plea deal. Yates was also ordered to pay $505 in court costs and fees.

Deputy prosecutor Trent Daniels, the acting commander for the 18th Judicial District East Drug Task Force, said Monday that Yates, who had no previous felony history before his arrest on the listed charges, had agreed to plead guilty without the confidential informant used in the case having to be revealed in open court.

Daniels noted that the substance Yates was dealing was determined to be "pure fentanyl," which is a dangerous synthetic opioid reportedly 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

Operation White Horse was a five-month operation that resulted in the arrests of 13 people, including Yates, most within a period of three days, resulting in the seizure of a half-ounce of meth and multiple guns.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the drug charges, between July 1, 2018, and 31, 2018, investigators used a confidential source to make two controlled purchases of suspected heroin from Yates at a residence.

A computer check of the property revealed that it belonged to a couple in Los Angeles, resulting in the additional charges of unauthorized use.

According to the affidavit on the theft by receiving charge, on Sept. 9, 2018, a Garland County man reported a burglary at his residence in which four firearms were taken. The owner provided Garland County sheriff's investigators with the serial numbers for two of the guns, and one of the guns, a 9mm, was being held as evidence by Hot Springs police.

Police had been sent to a Walmart store at 4019 Central Ave., regarding a shoplifting incident in which a white male had fled, but left a coat behind with a gun and holster in it. The suspect was seen getting into a white 2004 GMC Sierra truck, and witnesses were able to get the license plate number.

Sheriff's investigator Jimmy Nobles tracked the vehicle registration to the owner on Pittman Road. On Sept. 20, investigators contacted the owner's wife, who stated that she had given Yates and another unknown white male a ride to Walmart.

She viewed a still photo from Walmart's security video of the shoplifting incident and identified the shoplifter as Yates.

Yates was arrested on the theft charge on Sept. 24, 2018. He was still in custody when the drug charges were filed against him by the drug task force on Oct. 16, 2018. He pleaded innocent to the drug charges on Nov. 5 and pleaded innocent to the theft charge on Dec. 3.

Yates was released from jail on Feb. 5, 2019, but his bond was revoked after he failed to appear for a hearing on March 15. He was arrested again on June 17 and has remained in custody since.

