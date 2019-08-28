The Library Kitchen + Lounge to bring to-go bar, food to Little Rock's River Market

The exterior of Gusano's in downtown Little Rock in January 2019.

The Library Kitchen + Lounge, which developer Rob Byford describes as “a high energy concept” including the street-side “TOGO” a Bar with quick-service menu items, is on track to open in November or December in the former Gusano’s space, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

The bar-on-the-street is taking advantage of the newly created River Market Entertainment District, within which consumers of alcoholic beverages can take them out onto the street on weekends and during specific celebratory events.

The lounge area will feature large flat-screen TVs broadcasting sports.

Byford, no stranger to entertainment districts, said in a news release that his father owned a nightclub on Beale Street when he was a child.

Byford also operates the area’s Slim Chickens outlets and is the central Arkansas franchisee for Pie Five.