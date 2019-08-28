Lumberjacks ride huge game from Steppes

MAGNOLIA -- Vincent Steppes made his mark as Warren's go-to player in the Lumberjacks' season opener Tuesday night.

The senior running back scored four touchdowns, including three rushing, in the Lumberjacks' 41-21 victory over the Magnolia Panthers at Wilkins Stadium on the campus of Southern Arkansas University.

Steppes, who finished with 94 yards on 13 carries, added a 48-yard scoring reception for Warren (1-0).

"We've got to find ways to get him the ball, and we did," Warren Coach Bo Hembree said.

Magnolia (0-1) was led by senior running back Amir Cooper, who had 98 rushing yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries.

But it was not the Panthers' night in their first game under new Coach Mark King, who led Foreman to the Class 2A state championship in 2017.

"We're trying to change a culture here," King said. "I thought the kids played hard. We played a good football team tonight. We shot ourselves in the foot at times."

The Panthers got off to a quick start as junior linebacker Malachi Copeland intercepted Warren sophomore quarterback Riley Cornish. Copeland's pick set up senior quarterback Braelyn Beasley's 3-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead with 8:17 left in the first quarter.

Warren responded with 6:22 left in the first quarter. Cornish threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Steppes to give the Lumberjacks a 7-6 lead.

Cornish threw his second touchdown pass of the first quarter when he found junior wide receiver Davante Smith for a 26-yard score to make it 14-6 at the 2:15 mark.

Steppes' first rushing touchdown, this one a 6-yard score, extended Warren's lead to 21-7 with 5:43 left in the second quarter.

With 8:35 left in the third quarter, Steppes scored from 7 yards out, but senior Jesus Tinoco's extra-point attempt was no good, leaving the score at 27-13.

Warren stretched its advantage to 34-14 with 3:04 left in the third quarter with Steppes' third rushing touchdown from 3 yards out.

Magnolia pulled within 34-21 with 10:56 remaining on senior fullback DeMarco Walker's 4-yard run, and senior running back Maurice Strickland's two-point conversion.

Warren cemented its victory with 10:31 left on Cornish's 79-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Tre'lon Marshall.

Warren has played teams in higher classifications throughout Hembree's 20-year tenure at the Bradley County school. Playing up a level from Class 4A against the Class 5A Panthers did not deter the Lumberjacks, and Hembree said King is the right coach to get Magnolia back on track as a contender in Class 5A.

"They had a lot of speed. I was concerned with containing their speed tonight," Hembree said. "We were able to get the angles on them. If they'll keep believing in him [King], they'll get things turned around."

Sports on 08/28/2019