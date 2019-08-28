Man held in girlfriend's death accused of killing cellmate in Northwest Arkansas jail

FAYETTEVILLE — Dekota Harvey, charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend, is accused of killing his cellmate about midnight Tuesday in the Washington County jail.

About 8:33 p.m Tuesday, Harvey was moved to a different block in the detention center because he told a deputy he was afraid for his life. Harvey specifically asked to be moved to cell R-21, according to a press release from the Washington County sheriff's department.

Jail checks were completed at 11:25 p.m. on cell R-21 and everything appeared to be normal. About 12:23 a.m. the cell was checked again by a detention deputy.

The deputy found Harvey waiting at the cell door, and Luis Cobos-Cenobio laying on his back in the cell floor by his bunk bed.

Harvey told the detention deputy he killed Cobos-Cenobio, but he did it because Cobos-Cenobio wanted him to do it.

The deputy called for backup, opened the cell door, and began rendering aid immediately by starting CPR on Cobos-Cenobio.

Central EMS was called at 12:26 a.m. and they arrived at 12:30 a.m., but they were unable to resuscitate Cobos-Cenobio and ended their efforts at 12:57 a.m. Cobos-Cenobio was taken by the Washington County coroner’s office and his body will be submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Harvey was arrested in March in connection with the shooting death of Elizabeth Dawson. He has pleaded not guilty to murder in Washington County Circuit Court.

According to police reports. Dawson died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Another woman, Courtney Willie, was shot in the leg during the incident at 900 N. Leverett Ave. Apt. 363. Police said Willie had kicked Harvey, her boyfriend, out of the apartment earlier that evening and he returned later to gather some of his belongings when the shooting took place.

Cobos-Cenobio was being held in connection with attempted capital murder for a November 2018 incident in which he allegedly shot at police officers during a car chase in Tontitown and Springdale. No officers were injured.