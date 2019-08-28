Manslaughter charged in care-home deaths

A relative of one of 12 patients who died in a Florida nursing home in 2017 cries Tuesday as the victims’ names are read aloud at a news conference in Hollywood, Fla.

Four employees of a south Florida nursing home where a dozen people died in sweltering heat in September 2017 were arrested and charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence, police said Tuesday.

In announcing the charges, police officials assailed the four employees -- the facility's administrator and three nurses -- saying that the deaths were all avoidable and occurred because of their behavior.

"This was a terrible tragedy that never should have happened," said Chris O'Brien, chief of police in Hollywood, Fla.

The charges came nearly two years after the deaths at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, a nursing home not far from Fort Lauderdale, which overheated after Hurricane Irma swept through the region with powerful rain and wind.

The deaths of the patients -- who ranged in age from 57 to 99, with the oldest victim a few weeks away from turning 100 -- sparked anger as well as a round of finger-pointing over who was responsible and what happened. During hurricanes and other disasters, power failures are an acute threat to the elderly, who tend to be more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Days after Irma battered south Florida, the nursing home's air conditioning failed, and temperatures began to climb. Emergency personnel began responding to the nursing home early on Sept. 13, 2017, and eventually evacuated the facility.

A dozen patients died -- some days and weeks later -- and the medical examiner concluded that all of the deaths were homicides caused by heat exposure. Authorities have said some patients had body temperatures as high as 109.9 degrees.

O'Brien said during a news briefing announcing the criminal charges that the relatives of the victims "should not have lost their loved ones in this way."

He added: "They placed their faith and trust in the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills ... and that trust was betrayed. They have been living an absolute nightmare."

Among those charged were Jorge Carballo, 61, the administrator, and Sergo Colin, 45, the night shift's nursing supervisor. Each man was charged with 12 counts of aggravated manslaughter, one for each of the victims.

Tamika Tory Miller, 31, and Althia Kenesha Meggie, 36, both nurses, were charged with manslaughter as well as tampering with evidence in the case, according to the arrest warrants. Miller was charged with six counts of aggravated manslaughter and three counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence in connection with patient medical records. Meggie was charged with two aggravated manslaughter counts and two counts of tampering or fabricating the medical record evidence.

James Cobb Jr., an attorney for Carballo, described his response to the charges as "complete shock and horror." Cobb pointed to the manslaughter counts and said Carballo was particularly distressed by "the notion that he didn't care for these people," noting that the administrator had family members -- his wife's father and uncle -- residing in the facility at the time.

"How can he have callous indifference to the safety of his own family?" Cobb said. "It's a totally misplaced charge."

Cobb said he felt Carballo and the others were charged as scapegoats by the government for "their own mistakes, which are legion, and to place the blame as far down the food chain as they can possibly go."

Other attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

All of the crimes are felonies, police said. They did not elaborate in the warrants or the news conference about evidence tampering, but state officials have said that nursing home officials added entries to medical records later to give a false depiction of what happened.

Maj. Steven Bolger of the Hollywood police, speaking about the investigation, said "the actions and inactions" of the people charged "led to the deaths of these patients."

Bolger also said the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are expected, although he did not specify who else might face charges.

Nursing home executives have said they reached out to Rick Scott, the state's then-governor, and Florida Power and Light, the utility giant, pleading for help. State and local authorities, though, disputed parts of those accounts and criticized what they called "egregious" failures at the facility. The Agency for Health Care Administration in Florida said that the nursing home waited too long to call 911 and then was too slow in evacuating patients.

