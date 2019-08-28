Missouri governor rejects gun session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has decided not to call a special legislative session to address gun violence after St. Louis lawmakers on Saturday called on the state’s chief executive to summon the Legislature for emergency action.

The call from the Black Caucus came during a bloody weekend in St. Louis in which three children were killed within 48 hours.

“Special session is not the correct avenue,” Parson, a Republican, said in a statement. “If we are to change violent criminal acts in Missouri, it will take all of us at the federal, state, local, and community levels working together toward that common goal.

“While the issue of how to reduce violence in our urban areas certainly needs addressed, there are also many different opinions on how to find a solution,” he added.

Lawmakers will already be in town during the week of Sept. 9-13 for the annual veto session. Parson also has scheduled a special session that week for lawmakers to address a tax issue facing mostly rural car buyers.

“How is it that we put cars over children, over lives?” asked state Rep. LaKeySha Bosley. “To allow our government to work in a way that dollars become more important than the actual citizens that live here — we should be ashamed of ourselves.”

The Black Caucus, in its call for a special session, asked Parson to authorize consideration of a measure allowing municipalities with high rates of gun violence to implement their own gun laws.

Parson told reporters Tuesday that he is investigating what the state can do to help the state’s two largest cities deal with gun violence.