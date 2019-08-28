Molina prolongs Cardinals' hot streak

Yadier Molina hit two home runs and had three RBI in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

MILWAUKEE -- Not even the rain that fell inside Miller Park could stop Yadier Molina and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The veteran catcher hit two home runs and the National League Central-leading Cardinals matched a season high with their sixth consecutive victory Tuesday night, weathering a weird delay to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3.

Molina has seven career multihomer games, four of them in Milwaukee.

"Everyone knows this is a good hitter's park," Molina said. "With the background, you see the ball pretty well here. I feel good hitting here."

Play was halted briefly with the Cardinals batting with two outs in the seventh inning as rain poured through the open roof and fans rushed to the covered concourses. The delay lasted about nine minutes as the retractable roof closed.

"I think I won't see this again. A rain delay in Miller Park, with a roof," Milwaukee's Hernan Perez said.

There has been at least one other rain delay in the history of the ballpark, which opened in 2001. The Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies waited through a seven-minute delay in the first inning of a game in August 2012 when it began pouring with the roof open.

St. Louis right fielder Dexter Fowler preserved the victory by jumping at the wall to catch a drive by Perez with two on for the final out.

"I hit it good. I think the ball was going for a homer," Perez said.

Miles Mikolas (8-13) struck out 10 for the Cardinals, who have won 15 of 18 and are a season-best 15 games above .500. They held their three-game lead over Chicago in the division while the Brewers dropped 6½ back.

Molina also doubled while going 3 for 3 with a walk, driving in 3 runs and scoring 3. He has seven home runs this season, including three in the first two games of this series.

Molina has hit safely in each of his past 10 games against the Brewers. He has 15 RBI in 14 games off Milwaukee pitching this season.

"Any time you have a guy with that kind of experience and presence playing well, it's always a positive thing for a group to feed on," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said.

Molina's solo homer in the fifth inning made it 1-1. After Paul DeJong walked with one out in the seventh, and Molina homered off the left-field foul pole against reliever Matt Albers (5-4) to break the tie.

After the rain delay, Harrison Bader singled and scored when pinch-hitter Kolten Wong slapped a double down the left-field line to extend the St. Louis lead to 4-1.

The Brewers cut the lead to 4-3 in the eighth on Yasmani Grandal's two-run home run to deep left-center off Andrew Miller. The Cardinals answered with two runs in the ninth on run-scoring singles by Bader and Wong.

PIRATES 5, PHILLIES 4 Rhys Hoskins dropped a routine throw at first base in the ninth, turning what appeared to be an inning-ending double play into the go-ahead run for visiting Pittsburgh. After a pair of one-out walks by Hector Neris (2-5), Kevin Newman hit a grounder to second baseman Cesar Hernandez. Hernandez flipped to Jean Segura for a force at second, and the shortstop threw a strike to Hoskins that should have finished the inning. But Hoskins seemed to close his mitt too early, and the ball smacked off the leather and rolled away.

REDS 8, MARLINS 5 Curt Casali homered and drove in three runs, helping Luis Castillo and visiting Cincinnati beat Miami. Casali hit a tying solo drive off Caleb Smith (8-8) in the fourth inning. He batted again in the fifth and hit a two-run single off Tyler Kinley, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead.

CUBS 5, METS 2 Yu Darvish pitched eight innings, Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs, and visiting Chicago topped New York to take the opener of a pivotal three-game series in the National League wild-card race. Baez and Addison Russell each hit a two-run home run off Marcus Stroman.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 15, RAYS 1 Rookie Yordan Alvarez homered twice as host Houston jumped on former teammate Charlie Morton to build a big lead before Justin Verlander was ejected in the sixth inning of a scoreless outing, and the Astros cruised to a 15-1 win over Tampa Bay. Verlander's ejection came with one out in the sixth and the Astros up 9-0 when he thought he struck out Tommy Pham. Instead, the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg. Pham then doubled to center on Verlander's next pitch. Verlander then yelled at Hoberg at least three times before he threw him out just as Pham reached second base.

TWINS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop hit solo home runs in the second inning, Michael Pineda pitched five innings and visiting Minnesota beat Chicago.

ATHLETICS 2, ROYALS 1 Marcus Semien provided early offense, and Mike Fiers and three Oakland relievers combined to shut down host Kansas City. Semien had hits in his first two at-bats, coming around to score in the first inning and driving in a run in the second. Fiers (13-3) scattered 8 hits in his 5 1/3 innings.

INDIANS 10, TIGERS 1 Franmil Reyes hit a three-run home run to highlight a six-run seventh inning, and visiting Cleveland beat Detroit. The Indians have won 12 consecutive against the Tigers and are 13-1 against them this season.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 3, BRAVES 1 Justin Smoak homered and drove in two runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and an RBI, and host Toronto beat Atlanta. Smoak hit an RBI single off Mike Soroka (10-3) in a two-run first, and added his 20th home run in the seventh against Sean Newcomb.

ORIOLES 2, NATIONALS 0 Aaron Brooks came up with a pitching gem against the torrid-hitting Nationals, throwing six innings of two-hit ball to help visiting Baltimore to a victory that ended Washington's five-game winning streak. Brooks (4-7) came in with a 6.21 ERA and was facing a team averaging 9½ runs over its last 11 games.

RED SOX 10, ROCKIES 6 Jackie Bradley Jr. opened Boston's three home run night with a solo shot into the third deck, and visiting Boston beat Colorado. Christian Vazquez added a two-run homer and Xander Bogaerts contributed a solo shot.

Tuesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 5, NY Mets 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 8, Miami 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

LA Dodgers at San Diego, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1

Texas at LA Angels, (n)

NY Yankees at Seattle, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Boston 10, Colorado 6

Sports on 08/28/2019