Molina’s homers propel Cards

MILWAUKEE — Yadier Molina hit two home runs and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals matched a season high with their sixth straight win Tuesday night, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on a rain-delayed game inside Miller Park.

Play was halted briefly with the Cardinals batting with two outs in seventh inning as rain poured through the open roof and fans rushed to the covered concourses. The delay lasted about nine minutes as the retractable roof closed.

St. Louis right fielder Dexter Fowler preserved the win by jumping at the wall to catch a drive by Her-nan Perez with two on for the final out.

Miles Mikolas (8-13) struck out 10 for the Cardinals, who have won 15 of 18 and are a season-best 15 games above .500. They held their three-game lead over Chicago in the division while the Brewers dropped 6½ back.

Molina also doubled in going 3 for 3 with a walk, driving in three runs and scoring three. He has seven homers this season, including three in the first two games of the series.

Molina’s solo homer in the fifth inning made it 1-all. After Paul De-Jong walked with one out in the seventh, Molina homered off the left-field foul pole against reliever Matt Albers (5-4) to break the tie.

After the rain delay, Harrison Bader singled and scored when pinch-hitter Kolten Wong slapped a double down the left-field line to extend the St. Louis lead to 4-1.

CUBS 5, METS 2

NEW YORK — Yu Darvish pitched eight masterful innings, Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs topped the New York Mets to take the opener of a pivotal three-game series in the National League wild-card race.

Baez and Addison Russell each hit a two-run homer off Marcus Stroman. Both middle infielders finished with three hits, and Báez had an eventful game all over the field.

The flashy shortstop made a tough grab to thwart a potential New York rally, contributed three extra-base hits and a walk on a perfect night at the plate — and was thrown out twice being overaggressive on the bases.

REDS 8, MARLINS 5

MIAMI — Curt Casali homered and drove in three runs, helping Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins.

Casali hit a tying solo drive off Caleb Smith (8-8) in the fourth inning. He batted again in the fifth and hit a two-run single off Tyler Kinley, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTrOS 15, RAYS 1

HOUSTON — Rookie Yordan Alvarez homered twice as Houston jumped on former teammate Charlie Morton to build a big lead before Justin Verlander was ejected in the sixth inning of a scoreless outing and the Astros cruised to a win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Astros honored Morton (13-6) with a pregame video recounting the highlights of his two-year stint with the team. Morton, who won Game 7 of the AL Championship Series and Game 7 of the World Series in 2017 to help Houston to its first title, tipped his cap after receiving a standing ovation following the tribute.

Houston’s hitters didn’t give Morton nearly as warm of a reception in his first trip to Minute Maid Park since signing with the Rays. The Astros tagged him for seven hits and a season-high six runs in four innings, which tied his shortest start this season.

Verlander’s ejection came with one out in the sixth and the Astros up 9-0 when he thought he struck out Tommy Pham. Instead the pitch was called a ball and the right-hander yelled something to home plate umpire Pat Hoberg.

INDIANS 10, TIGErS 1

DETROIT — Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer to highlight a six-run seventh inning, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers.

The Indians have won 12 straight against the Tigers and are 13-1 against them this season. Carlos Santana had three hits and scored three times for Cleveland, while four pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

TWINS 3, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO — Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop hit solo homers in the second inning, Michael Pineda pitched five sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox.

Eddie Rosario knocked in an insurance run in the eighth as the AL Central-leading Twins won their third straight to remain 3 1/2 games ahead of Cleveland. Minnesota (80-51) moved to 29 games above .500 for the first time since Sept. 26, 2010.

ATHLETICS 2, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marcus Semien provided just enough early offense and Mike Fiers and three Oakland relievers combined to shut down the Kansas City Royals.

Semien had hits in his first two at-bats of the game, coming around to score in the first inning and driving in a run in the second. That was all the offense the A’s pitchers needed.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 2, NATIONALS 0

WASHINGTON — Aaron Brooks came up with an unexpected pitching gem against the torrid-hitting Nationals, throwing six innings of two-hit ball to help the Baltimore Orioles to a victory that ended Washington’s five-game winning streak.

The Nationals were coming off a weekend sweep of Chicago Cubs and had won 12 of 14 to take control of the NL wild-card race before getting upended by the neighboring, last-place Orioles.

BLUE JAYS 3, BRAVES 1

TORONTO — Justin Smoak homered and drove in two runs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves.

Smoak hit an RBI single off Mike Soroka in a two-run first, and added his 20th homer in the seventh against Sean Newcomb.

The NL East-leading Braves lost their second straight following an eight-game winning streak that matched a season high. They managed just four runs while playing in New York, Colorado and Toronto in a span of three days.