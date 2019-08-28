LR man charged again in gunfire

For the second time in a year, a Little Rock man was charged in drive-by shootings after a high-speed chase, according to arrest reports.

Siddik Bubakar Haidara, 20, was arrested Monday after shots were fired at a vehicle during a chase near Chenal Parkway, an arrest report said. The victims -- a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man -- crashed, causing one of the occupants to suffer "serious internal injuries," the report said.

The location of the chase was not specified in the report, but officers arrested Haidara near 12200 Chenal Parkway.

Officers said Haidara also drove by 2609 Boulevard Ave. on Monday and fired shots, striking two houses.

A year ago, Haidara and another man were charged in drive-by shootings after a police chase, according to previous reports.

Haidara was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening in lieu of a $1 million bond facing charges of first-degree battery, aggravated assault, two charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and four charges of committing a terroristic act, according to the jail's roster.

Girlfriend shot; LR man arrested

A Little Rock man with felony convictions is accused of shooting his girlfriend in her leg Sunday evening and hiding the gun, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police responded to UAMS Medical Center on Sunday, where a woman told them Timothy Hampton, 27, had shot her, the report said. Hampton was arrested at the hospital and officers said he had "disposed of" the weapon before police arrived.

Hampton was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday in lieu of a $250,000 bond, according to the jail roster. He faces charges of first-degree domestic battery, possession of firearms by certain persons and tampering with physical evidence.

4 kids found alone; mom taken to jail

A Jacksonville woman was arrested Saturday after police found three unattended toddlers and an infant alone in a "filthy" apartment, a report said.

Jacksonville police arrested Ashley Jackson on three charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after a 911 caller reported three toddlers throwing items from a second-story window at 700 Poplar St., the report said.

Officers arrived and found the children in dirty diapers, trash strewn around the apartment and no adults in the residence, the report said.

Jackson was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond as of Tuesday evening.

Metro on 08/28/2019