National title or bust for Georgia, Smart

Coach Kirby Smart has led the Georgia Bulldogs to two SEC East titles and one conference championship, but one writer said it’s reasonable for Georgia supporters to expect more.

No reasonable Bulldogs backer can be dissatisfied with Kirby Smart's three seasons as Georgia football coach.

He's led them to two SEC East titles and one conference championship. The Bulldogs might have won their first national championship since 1980 if not for the lousy luck of discovering that Alabama had a quarterback even better than the star who got hurt.

Thing is, it's also reasonable for Georgia supporters to expect more from Smart. That's why Georgia hired him, after all. Smart is set up for success, which the Bulldogs defined as a national championship when they got rid of Mark Richt.

Smart has gotten everything he wants from Georgia, including a contract with a salary that's third-highest among coaches to never win a national championship. Smart probably has the Bulldogs closer to doing that than Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, and he's clearly closer than Gus Malzahn at Auburn. Now Smart must do it.

It's national championship or bust for the Bulldogs. They were bummed about being in last season's Sugar Bowl, and that was just their second major bowl in 11 years. It was a letdown after Smart's fake-punt fiasco against Alabama. The 2018 Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma was thrilling, but the subsequent big-game loss to Alabama was deflating.

It will be difficult for Georgia to overtake Alabama. The Crimson Tide's decline has been greatly exaggerated by the shock of seeing Clemson bully them in the last national championship game. If the Bulldogs finally get past Bama, they still would have to deal with Clemson.

Georgia's advantage over Bama is playing in the SEC's lesser division, but it may not always be that way. Florida again looms as a threat in the East.

Dan Mullen is a good coach. Last season, he led the Gators to their first top 10 finish in six years. They are back in the top 10 this season.

Mullen is recruiting better than his predecessor, Jim McElwain, but isn't on Smart's level yet. Only Saban is there. But, unlike his old boss, Smart hasn't turned many of those star recruits to into star freshmen.

None of the record seven five-star recruits from Georgia's top-ranked 2018 class are sure to start this season. Three of those players have yet to start a game. Two of them have transferred.

Smart also had key, veteran assistants leave after last season. Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker is now the head coach at Colorado, and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney took the same position at Tennessee.

It's possible that Georgia's staff changes won't make much difference. The defensive scheming is unlikely to slip because that is Smart's specialty. Chaney's replacement already was on staff. James Coley ran high-scoring offenses at Florida State and Miami, and was co-coordinator for Georgia's potent unit in 2018.

Most importantly, the Bulldogs have lots of good players. Georgia's major concerns begin and end with finding a big-time wide receiver. The Bulldogs will win plenty by running behind a great offensive line. Quarterback Jake Fromm is smart, tough and accurate.

Still, the Bulldogs will have some real challenges. They need some of those players from the 2018 class to emerge. Smart won't have Tucker by his side for the first time. The Gators are on the rise and Jimbo Fisher, another SEC coach with a national title, brings Texas A&M to Athens in November.

It's Smart's job to lead the Bulldogs through those trials. The expectations are that they end with Georgia raising the national championship trophy at the Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13. It's the only thing left for Smart to do.

