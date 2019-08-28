No talks till U.S. ends sanctions, Iran says

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (left) speaks with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during a visit Tuesday in Yokohama, Japan. Zarif said Tuesday that a meeting between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani “is unimaginable.” He added that he told Group of Seven leaders over the weekend in France that no meeting would be held.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that he would not sit down for a meeting with President Donald Trump unless Washington had lifted all of its economic sanctions against Iran.

His comment came a day after Trump said there's a "really good chance" the two could meet after French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise intervention during the Group of Seven summit to try to draw Washington and Tehran together after decades of conflict.

Trump said he was open to the idea if the Iranians were "good players." Rouhani initially responded in kind.

"If I knew that going to a meeting and visiting a person would help my country's development and resolve the problems of the people, I would not miss it," he had said.

But at a meeting Tuesday in Tehran, Rouhani walked back his earlier comments.

"In the relations between Iran and the U.S., we will not witness any positive development unless the U.S. abandons the sanctions and corrects the wrong path it has chosen," Rouhani said, according to Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

"The key to positive developments is in Washington's hands," the Iranian leader said, adding that without any concrete moves from Washington, a summit would be nothing more than a photo opportunity.

"We're not interested in photos. If someone wants to have their photo taken with Hassan Rouhani, it's not possible," he said.

The hard-line Javan daily, which is close to Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, warned Rouhani in large font on its Tuesday front page: "Mr. Rouhani, photo diplomacy will not develop the country."

White House officials declined to comment on Rouhani's speech.

The State Department said in a statement that "the President's remarks at the G-7 speak for themselves" and that Trump had "made clear he was ready to talk without preconditions when the circumstances are right."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday called the idea of a meeting "unimaginable."

Hard-line opponents of Rouhani and Zarif, both moderates, have criticized the push for diplomacy in recent days. While Rouhani has some influence over domestic and foreign affairs, the final say on all matters of the state lies with Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is wary of negotiating with the West.

"A meeting between Rouhani and Trump is unimaginable," Zarif told reporters Tuesday, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

"What American and French officials say concerns themselves," he said. "But I told them in Biarritz that no meeting will be held."

On Tuesday, Macron acknowledged his efforts to draw Iran and the U.S. together are "fragile," but he said he still sees a "possible path" to rapprochement between the two nations.

Inviting Zarif to the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, as a surprise guest was a risky diplomatic maneuver, but it helped create "the possible conditions of a useful meeting," Macron said.

It is France's responsibility to play the "role of a balancing power," Macron said, adding that his efforts allowed hope for a "de-escalation" of tensions.

The tensions between Iran and the U.S. have risen since last year, when Trump pulled the United States out of a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement and imposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

With European leaders trying to salvage the deal, Iran continued to abide by it for a year. But the tensions with the United States have escalated sharply in the past few months, raising fears of a military clash.

Trump imposed a punishing new set of sanctions in May, in what his administration has called a campaign of "maximum pressure." Within days, a series of attacks began on tankers in or near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which one-third of the world's seaborne oil passes.

The United States blamed Iran for the attacks.

Iran also began to exceed the limits on uranium enrichment that it had accepted in the 2015 deal.

Trump sent additional military forces to the region. After Iran shot down a U.S. military drone in June, Trump ordered, and then called off, strikes on Iran.

In July, British and Gibraltar authorities seized an Iranian tanker, which was then held for more than six weeks before being released. Iran said the ship had been detained at the behest of the United States, and in retaliation it seized a British tanker, one of several vessels it has impounded.

If a meeting between Trump and Rouhani were to take place, it would be the first face-to-face talks between American and Iranian leaders since the Tehran hostage crisis began 40 years ago. President Barack Obama spoke to Rouhani by phone in 2013.

Information for this article was contributed by Megan Specia of The New York Times; by Erin Cunningham of The Washington Post; and by Nasser Karimi and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press.

"The key to positive developments is in Washington's hands," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday in Tehran.

