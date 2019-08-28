Tiger Woods watches as he hits from a bunker on the 13th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Medinah, Ill.

BASEBALL

Report: Royals for sale?

Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that the ownership of the Kansas City Royals is open to the possibility of selling the franchise if the right buyer is found. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the sale. The Athletic reported Tuesday that team owner David Glass was in discussions with a group led by Kansas City native and Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman. But the depth of those discussions is unclear, and one person told the AP that the club has been open to offers for some time. The Royals declined in a statement to address any speculation about a potential sale. Glass, the former president and CEO of Walmart, was appointed interim chairman of the club in 1993 after the death of its founder, Ewing Kauffman. The Glass family bought the team for $96 million in April 2000 with the understanding that the Royals would remain in Kansas City. Earlier this year, Forbes calculated the franchise value at $1 billion.

Broxton, Turner suspended

Seattle Mariners right fielder Keon Broxton has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball for throwing a batting glove that hit an umpire after striking out looking. MLB handed down the suspension and undisclosed fine Tuesday, a day after the 29-year-old Broxton was ejected for the first time in his career. Broxton threw his bat down, flipped his helmet off and threw one of his batting gloves behind him after a disputed third strike call in the second inning of Monday night's 5-4 loss to the Yankees. The batting glove sailed right toward plate umpire Manny Gonzalez. MLB also suspended Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner for one game for making contact with an umpire after striking out looking to end a game. Turner argued with plate umpire Rob Drake over a called third strike that he believed was a ball. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts stepped in between Turner and Drake after the two bumped. The Dodgers were unhappy with Drake's strike zone all night. They lost 4-3. Turner said after the game that Drake instigated the contact. The league said both Broxton and Turner are appealing the discipline, meaning they will be allowed to play until the process is complete.

Peralta out for rest of '19

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta has decided to undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery after landing on the injured list for a third time this season and regularly trying to play through pain. Peralta, who hadn't played since Friday, is scheduled to undergo a cleanup procedure Friday for inflammation in the AC joint. Dr. Timothy Kremchek in Cincinnati will perform the surgery, and Peralta is expected to be ready for spring training 2020, which Manager Torey Lovullo called a "silver lining." Peralta was batting .275 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI in 99 games.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

USC QB transferring

Southern California quarterback Jack Sears has entered the transfer portal after failing to win the starting job in a four-man competition. Sears, a redshirt sophomore, announced his plans in a statement he posted to Twitter on Tuesday. Sears' decision came less than one week after Coach Clay Helton announced sophomore J.T. Daniels would start for the second consecutive season. Sears plans to remain at USC for the fall semester to complete his undergraduate degree, which would allow him to be immediately eligible to play next season without having to sit out. He doesn't plan to be part of the football team this fall, but Sears wrote in his statement that he informed Helton he would be available if needed. Sears made one start as a redshirt freshman, completing 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-35 loss against Arizona State after Daniels suffered a concussion the previous week at Utah.

BASKETBALL

NBA investigating Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins, the All-Star NBA center who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last month, has been accused of threatening to shoot a woman with whom he had a child, according to a protection order request filed in Mobile County Court in Alabama on Monday. The request was submitted by a woman who identified herself as having once had a relationship with Cousins. According to the filing, Cousins threatened to shoot her Friday, the day before Cousins' wedding with another woman, Morgan Lang. In the court filing, the woman accused Cousins of having choked her in the past. A spokesman for the Mobile Police Department confirmed in an email that a police report had been filed on Friday and said that it was "all that we can release." Representatives for Cousins did not respond to a request for comment, and the woman could not immediately be reached.

Lin to play for Beijing

Jeremy Lin, who became an overnight sensation with the Knicks during the 2011-12 season as "Linsanity" swept through the NBA, announced on social media Tuesday that he will play for the Beijing Shougang Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association for the 2019-20 season. The former Knicks and Nets guard posted a message on Twitter, writing "Beijing, I'm coming!" He posted a picture of himself in a Beijing jersey. Lin, 31, spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. He was part of the Raptors team that beat the Golden State Warriors in June to win the franchise's first NBA title. But Lin did not garner much interest in NBA free agency. Lin was an undrafted point guard out of Harvard but made his NBA debut with the Warriors in 2010, becoming the first Chinese American to make the league.

GOLF

Woods undergoes minor surgery

A season that began with Tiger Woods celebrating a fifth Masters title ended with a fifth surgery on his left knee.

This one wasn't serious.

Woods said Tuesday on Twitter he had arthroscopic surgery last week to repair what he described as minor cartilage damage. In a statement Woods released on social media, Dr. Vern Cooley said he looked at the rest of the knee and found no additional problems.

"I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks," Woods said, adding that he looked forward to traveling to Japan in October for a planned Skins Game exhibition and the ZoZo Championship on Oct. 24-27.

Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, described the knee as little more than "irritating."

"It was bothering him, but arthroscopic these days is different than we had years and years ago," Steinberg said. "He's up and walking now. This will have no effect on the fall or winter."

Woods has a light schedule the rest of the year -- Japan in late October, his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December and then the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia. He is the U.S. captain and could play as a captain's pick. He won't have to make that decision until a week after the Japan event.

Woods has dealt primarily with back issues the last six years. He had the first of four back surgeries in the spring of 2014, and the last one in 2017 to fuse his lower spine when it reached a point he feared he might never compete again.

He returned a year later and capped off his comeback with a victory in the Tour Championship. The final piece was a major, and Woods delivered the most memorable week of the year in April at Augusta National when he won the Masters for his 15th major.

But that was his lone highlight.

He missed the cut in the PGA Championship and the British Open and was never a factor in the Memorial or the U.S. Open. He withdrew after the opening round of The Northern Trust to start the FedEx Cup playoffs, and he failed to reach the Tour Championship.

