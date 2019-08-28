Parks agency adds cemetery upkeep

North Little Rock's Parks and Recreation Department is taking over maintenance duties of the historic Thomas Cemetery, Parks Director Terry Hartwick said after meeting with the Thomas Cemetery Advisory Council Committee last week.

Thomas Cemetery, off Division Street next to the 60-acre Edgewood Cemetery, is a 2-acre cemetery that dates to 1880. The North Little Rock City Council approved eminent-domain proceedings on the cemetery's property in May 2018 after a title holder couldn't be located.

The City Council established the cemetery advisory council in September to oversee and coordinate upkeep and research of the cemetery's history.

The parks department will aid in that effort now, since it is city property, Hartwick said, by assuming responsibility for its upkeep, trimming trees and mowing grass.

According to city history, the cemetery's founders allowed free burials, mostly for children, causing it to mistakenly be labeled as a paupers graveyard. With no known owner until the city took it over, the cemetery was long neglected and many headstones were missing or broken.

A senior history class at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and Kristal Clark, a North Little Rock History Commission member, began in 2016 exploring ways to restore the cemetery grounds and record its history.

There are approximately 600 graves in the cemetery, many from the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to a May 29, 2016, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette article on efforts to restore the cemetery grounds. The cemetery mainly contains members of North Little Rock's working class and their children.