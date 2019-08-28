Parolee sentenced to 6 years for high-speed chase

HOT SPRINGS -- A felon on parole was sentenced to six years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to fleeing from an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officer earlier this year, resulting in a high-speed pursuit that ended in a wreck.

Xai Yang, 28, of Norman, who has remained in custody since his arrest Feb. 21, pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to felony fleeing in a vehicle and was sentenced to the maximum of six years, with court costs expunged for time served.

Yang had previously pleaded guilty in Garland County on Jan. 22, 2015, to robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, and was on parole at the time of his arrest. On Sept. 15, 2016, he pleaded guilty in Hot Spring County Circuit Court to possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, to run concurrent with his sentence out of Garland County.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, on Feb. 22, Montgomery County dispatchers put out an alert regarding a stolen vehicle being tracked by OnStar that was heading east on Old Dallas Road.

Game and Fish Commission officer Joe Weston was westbound on Old Dallas near its intersection with North Pearcy Road when he spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen one being driven by a man wearing a black hat and sunglasses.

Weston activated his lights to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the other vehicle continued onto Pearcy Road headed toward Airport Road. Near the Mazarn bridge, Yang suddenly stopped in the middle of the roadway.

Weston got out of his unit and started to approach the vehicle, but Yang suddenly put the vehicle in reverse, backed up, and then put it back in drive and sped away. Weston began pursuing the vehicle and noted it reached speeds up to 95 mph on North Pearcy Road.

Weston said there were other vehicles on the road at the time of the pursuit and at one point Yang passed a vehicle while going over a hilltop, crossed Airport Road without stopping and continued to speed on South Pearcy Road.

About a mile later, Yang lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch where his vehicle got stuck. He jumped out and ran, but was taken into custody a short time later.

Metro on 08/28/2019