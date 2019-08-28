Police Department seeks applications

Applications for entry-level police officers are being accepted by the North Little Rock Police Department, according to a department announcement.

Written examinations to create an eligibility list will be at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26 or Sept. 28 at the North Little Rock Police/Fire Training building, 2400 Willow St. More information and appointment times are available at nlr.ar.gov/jobs or the North Little Rock Human Resources Department, 120 Main St.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, 21 to 45 years of age by date of hire, a high school graduate or equivalent, and hold a current valid driver's license.

Completed applications must be received by 4 p.m. Sept. 13.

