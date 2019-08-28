Problem area gets special attention

FAYETTEVILLE -- Outside of the placekicking of Connor Limpert and De'Vion Warren's kickoff returns, the University of Arkansas could stand a major upgrade throughout its special teams units.

Coach Chad Morris' first season was rough around the edges in a lot of areas, perhaps none more so than the kicking game.

Special teams glance Returning starters PK/KO Connor Limpert, KOR De’Vion Warren, H Jack Lindsey, DS Jordan Silver, P Reid Bauer Losses PR Deon Stewart (injured, out for 2019) Who’s back KOR Chase Hayden Who’s new PR Treylon Burks, P Sam Loy Analysis It seemed last year’s coaching staff had so many issues to work on with the offense and defense that special teams didn’t get the kind of focus and meeting time needed to excel. Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. took the added title of special teams coordinator and has devoted extra time to strategy and personnel decisions for the units. If Limpert can hit field goals close to his career rate, he’ll leave as the most accurate FG kicker in school history. Warren is a dangerous return man, and the potential for Burks on punt returns is intriguing. The coverage units, kickoffs and punting all need to be substantially upgraded to keep pace in the SEC.

Arkansas gave up kickoff return touchdowns in back-to-back games to open conference play, including the opening kick in a 24-17 loss to Texas A&M. The Razorbacks were the only SEC team to allow two kickoff return touchdowns. They gave up chunks of yards on the specialty units and were badly outplayed in a 34-27 loss at Colorado State in which the Rams' punting and placekicking contributed game-changing plays.

The punt coverage team turned into the meme of the early season when North Texas' Keegan Brewer faked a fair catch, paused a couple of seconds, then embarrassed the Hogs with a 90-yard touchdown. Grant Morgan, Nate Dalton, Deon Edwards and Hayden Henry were all in position to tackle Brewer before he psyched the whole unit out on a play designed by former Razorbacks graduate assistant Marty Biagi.

Many times in 2018, it looked like the Razorbacks were simply trying to survive in the kicking game.

Those days are over, said Barry Lunney Jr., the tight ends coach who added special teams coordinator to his list of duties during the offseason.

"The very first charge of special teams is to not negatively impact the game," Lunney said. "You don't want to stick out like a sore thumb on something that was detrimental to the outcome of the game. You can't approach the game like that. You can't approach the game eking by, to steal a line from Dumb and Dumber."

The Razorbacks also added Daniel Da Prato as the quality control coach for special teams. Da Prato, formerly at Colorado, helped attract transfer punter Sam Loy, who showed a big leg during camp and is expected to share punting duties with Reid Bauer in the opener.

Coach Chad Morris said he thinks every area of the kicking game will improve.

"You can't help but believe we're going to be better in all areas," he said. "I think our punters have done an exceptional job this fall camp. We've put a huge emphasis in that regard in all areas of our special teams as we do every year, but we've really honed in on the quality of doing some things this year."

Limpert's work has been top quality since he won the placekicking job away from Cole Hedlund after Week 2 of the 2017 season. The left-footer from Allen, Texas, is 27 of 33 on field-goal tries, a conversion rate of 81.8% that is the best in school history, ahead of Zach Hocker (77.2%, 2010-13) and Todd Wright (75.9%, 1989-92).

Limpert, aided by the returning duo of deep snapper Jordan Silver and holder Jack Lindsey, went 29 of 29 on points after touchdowns last season, and is 62 of 63 in his career. He connected on a game-winning 34-yard field goal in the closing seconds to stun Ole Miss 38-37 on Oct. 28, 2017.

"It's been an amazing experience," Limpert, a senior, said of his career, including being the lead kickoff man during his first three seasons. "I got a game winner in there, which is amazing. Then obviously starting from freshman year being the kickoff guy to now, never having to redshirt or any of that, it's been great."

Limpert said he wants to add distance to his kickoffs. The Razorbacks ranked 92nd in the nation with a kickoff average of 60.15 yards last season, and tied for 101st nationally with 17 touchbacks.

"My biggest keys were flexibility and getting the strength up in my leg so I can help my kickoff numbers go up," Limpert said. "And flexibility is mainly just staying healthy and getting that speed and explosion through the ball."

Limpert said he had a good camp.

"I can even hear it, the pop coming out of the ball," he said. "It's definitely sounded a lot different, and I can tell by the height and distance I'm getting out of it."

Punting was a problem for the Hogs last year. Bauer took over from Blake Johnson early in the season, and the duo combined to average 37.49 yards per punt to rank 122nd in the nation.

Loy earned second-team Freshman All-SEC honors after averaging 41 yards per punt at Vanderbilt in 2016. He averaged 40.9 yards as a sophomore before transferring to Colorado.

The native of San Clemente, Calif., said he wants to be an impact player.

"Yeah, I definitely feel like I have the ability to come in here and make a difference," he said. "The coaches obviously wanted me here. They recruited me to come here and make a big difference. I've been in the SEC before. I've played against Alabama, Auburn, Georgia. So I feel like it's an easy fit for me to come in here and make a difference."

The loss of Deon Stewart to season-ending knee surgery means the Razorbacks are starting over at punt returner. Stewart had a 45-yard return in the second half at Colorado State after taking over for Jared Cornelius in that game.

Freshman Treylon Burks came on strong during camp and took over as the lead punt returner. The 6-3, 223-pound freshman will be the biggest punt returner the Razorbacks have had in years. Arkansas has not scored via a punt return since Joe Adams did it against Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl after the 2011 season.

Warren, who has a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown against Auburn on his resume, ranked sixth in the nation last year by averaging 28.5 yards per return. He had only 14 returns last season, so perhaps he'll get more opportunity this year. Junior tailback Chase Hayden has joined him as the deep man on kickoffs.

Lunney, speaking before the start of camp, made it clear the kicking game is getting plenty of focus.

"We want to impact the game in a positive manner and that's our charge," Lunney said. "That's very clear from top to bottom in our organization across every unit.

"We've got a great deal of time set aside in fall camp for that. Way more than we did last year. We've done some things to change our meeting schedules, just to emphasize so everybody in the whole organization understands the changes for our special teams units."

Saturday’s game

PORTLAND STATE AT ARKANSAS

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

2018 RECORDS Portland State 4-7, Arkansas 2-10

TV SEC Network

