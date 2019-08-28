Proposals sought for public artwork

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is asking Arkansas artists to submit concepts and proposals for two new pieces of public art to be installed this fall.

One site is a roughly 900-square-foot wall within the first floor of the parking deck at Scott and Sixth streets. It's part of Baker's Alley behind the Arkansas Repertory Theatre on Main Street.

The other is intended to be a "selfie wall" in the South Main neighborhood at 112 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive.

"We are excited to be able to add two new pieces of public art to downtown Little Rock's growing collection," said Gabe Holmstrom, executive director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, noting a positive response to a recently completed mural at Capitol Avenue and Main Street. "We want to keep the creative momentum going. We can't wait to see what our incredible Arkansas artists come up with."

The deadline to submit proposals for both locations is Sept. 25. Completion of each art installation is set for Oct. 30.

More information and application submissions are available at downtownlr.com/pages/public-art/murals/.