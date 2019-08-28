Puerto Rico on alert as storm looms

As Tropical Storm Dorian loomed to its southeast Tuesday, Puerto Rico faced the possibility that it would sideswipe the island, with authorities declaring an emergency, closing schools early and preparing shelters for tens of thousands of people.

Although the latest forecasts suggested that Puerto Rico might be spared a direct hit, the island's leaders sought to assure its 3.2 million people that they would not be caught underestimating Dorian, especially after the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.

"I want everyone to feel calm," Gov. Wanda Vazquez said as she declared a state of emergency Monday evening. "Agency heads have prepared for the past two years. The experience of Maria has been a great lesson for everyone."

Dorian is expected to strengthen over the warm waters of the Caribbean and to brush the southwestern part of Puerto Rico tonight, before making landfall on the eastern end of the Dominican Republic, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Even if its strongest winds bypass Puerto Rico, the storm could soak parts of the island with 6 inches of rain.

Dorian was about 330 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday afternoon. The Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was forecast to strengthen during the next 24 hours as it moves west-northwest at 13 mph.

In Puerto Rico, public schools were told to close at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Some 360 shelters would open around the island to house up to 49,000 people, Vazquez's administration said Monday.

She also ordered a price freeze to prevent gouging on fuel and other supplies. Some grocery stores ran out of bottled water as people rushed to buy supplies including generators and filled their cars with gasoline.

Vasquez announced a list of new disaster response equipment, including satellite telephones for the public power utility. Vazquez also said aid contracts had been signed in case there were widespread power disruptions like the ones that kept the entire island in the dark after Hurricane Maria, then a Category 4 storm, struck in 2017.

The storm is an early challenge for Vazquez, the former justice secretary who assumed the governorship three weeks ago after a popular uprising ousted Ricardo Rossello, the governor during the devastating 2017 hurricane season. The protests began as a demonstration against the weak economy, graft scandals and a callous response to Hurricane Maria. It ended up toppling the government in two weeks.

But money for the preparations remains an issue. President Donald Trump's administration said this month that it would delay about $9 billion in disaster prevention funds intended for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, citing concerns over fiscal management.

Trump tweeted Tuesday about "yet another big storm" heading toward the U.S. territory and lamented how much aid Congress had previously allocated for recovery efforts there, using an inflated figure.

"Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end?" the president wrote. "Congress approved 92 Billion Dollars for Puerto Rico last year, an all time record of its kind for 'anywhere.'"

While $91 billion is the Office of Management and Budget's estimate of how much the island could receive over the next two decades, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies had distributed $11.2 billion in aid to Puerto Rico as of April.

In the Dominican Republic, where Dorian could strike as a Category 1 hurricane, the government said it had sent alerts to six of its 32 provinces and was preparing more than 3,000 shelters that could house 800,000 people.

