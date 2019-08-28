Rison rallies, outlasts Prescott in 2 OTs

MAGNOLIA -- Rison wasn't going to give in during its first game of the 2019 season, even when it was down two scores.

Not when it has one of the top running backs in the state.

Junior Jamarien Frye rushed for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns on 35 carries, including the eventual game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion, to lead Rison to a 42-40 victory over Prescott in two overtimes at Wilkins Stadium on the campus of Southern Arkansas University.

Rison (1-0), the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's preseason No. 4 team in Class 3A, overcame a 28-14 halftime lead to defeat the No. 1 team in Class 3A, Prescott (0-1).

"The ordinary man says, 'Hey, let's play it out,' " Rison Coach Clay Totty said. "We ain't ordinary. We ain't normal. We represent a proud tradition. Let's go get back in the game.

"We're comfortable in these games. We knew it was going to be a challenge. It was one of those games where you hate for somebody to lose. I'm proud of these kids."

Frye, 6-2, 219 pounds, scored from 5 yards out on the Wildcats' second overtime drive on third and goal. He then scored on the two-point conversion to give Rison a 42-34 lead.

Prescott responded when junior quarterback Jacobi Nolen ran 10 yards for a touchdown on the Curley Wolves' first play of their drive, but junior running back Alex George was stopped by Frye from his linebacker position on the two-point conversion as the Wildcats earned the victory.

Tuesday's game was one Frye won't forget.

"It was adrenaline," he said. "I told myself I was going to get it. It was a big accomplishment [winning against Prescott]."

Prescott Coach Tommy Poole didn't regret the failed two-point conversion attempt.

"We're going to let our playmakers make the plays for us," Poole said. "They made a great play. A great defensive stand."

The Wildcats and Curley Wolves had a combined 880 yards of offense. Rison finished with 447 yards, while Prescott had 433.

Poole had high praise for Frye, who rushed for 1,336 yards and 26 touchdowns on 148 carries last season for the Wildcats.

"He's going to be tough for anybody to stop all year," Poole said. "What he did was phenomenal. He's a tough runner. We had trouble tackling him."

Nolen completed 8 of 10 passes for 215 yards and 1 touchdown for the Curley Wolves. He also rushed for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.

Also for Prescott, sophomore wide receiver Jacalyn Zachery caught a 75-yard touchdown pass in the first half. George rushed for 96 yards and 1 touchdown on 14 carries.

Senior running back Jerrion Marshall scored from 2 yards out with 4:41 left in the third quarter to pull Rison within 28-20.

Rison forced a three-and-out on Prescott's next possession, then tied the game at 28-28 with 8:38 remaining on senior quarterback Jaylon Henry's 9-yard run and Frye's two-point conversion run.

Prescott had an opportunity to win the game in regulation, but Nolen's pass to senior running back Derriun Thompson went 20 yards to the Rison 9 as time expired before the Curley Wolves could get a final play off.

The Wildcats won the toss to start overtime and elected to start on defense. Prescott took a 34-28 lead on its first drive of overtime on George's 5-yard run, but junior kicker Luis Rabadan's point-after attempt hit the left upright and was no good.

Rison tied the game at 34-34 on its overtime drive with Frye's 1-yard touchdown run but also failed on the point-after attempt.

