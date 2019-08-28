Scrappers see three run for more than 100 yards

A punishing ground attack was all Nashville needed to gets its 2019 season off on the right track.

The Scrappers piled up 431 yards on the ground, with junior running back Keyshawn Stewart doing the most damage, as Nashville withstood a huge effort from Watson Chapel standout Kevin Compton to pull out a 35-28 victory Tuesday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

"We knew it'd be a dogfight with Chapel, but our kids persevered," Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich said. "We've got a bunch of guys that we feel can score the ball when we give it to them. But those guys up front, that offensive line, did a great job [Tuesday] as well.

"They allowed us to run the ball as effectively as we did."

That offensive front opened holes all night for the backfield of Nashville (1-0), which had three players finish with more than 100 yards rushing. Stewart carried 25 times for 184 yards and 3 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Ty Gordon had 23 carries for 150 yards and 1 score, and senior running back Carmillas Morrison chipped in with 114 yards on 8 carries.

Every one of those yards were needed because Compton and the Wildcats stayed with the Scrappers step for step.

Compton tallied 262 all-purpose yards and scored a pair of touchdowns for Watson Chapel (0-1). Senior quarterback Devin Curry completed 6 of 13 passes for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns. Their classmate, Tehki Urquhart, caught 3 passes for 99 yards, including a 24-yard score.

The Scrappers wasted a scoring opportunity on their opening possession by turning the ball over on downs deep in Wildcats' territory, but Nashville made up for it on its next drive.

Stewart polished off a six-play, 60-yard march with a bruising 31-yard touchdown run down the right sideline to give the Scrappers a 7-0 lead with 6:04 left in the first quarter.

Watson Chapel responded on its second go-around when Curry shook off a would-be tackler to find Compton on a slant route for a 63-yard score to tie the game at 7-7.

Nashville regained the edge at the 10:37 mark of the second quarter on Stewart's second score, a 21-yarder. But Compton's 91-yard return on the ensuing kickoff put the Wildcats inside the Scrappers' 10. Sophomore running back Durran Cain scored on the next play.

"They've got a bunch of talented guys at the skill positions," Volarvich said. "They're big up front, and those receivers are studs. They made some big plays, especially on the back end, so hats off to them."

Curry hooked up with Compton again on the Wildcats' next series on a 30-yarder to put Watson Chapel up 21-14 with 4:15 remaining in the quarter. Nashville tied the game just before halftime on a 9-yard touchdown from Stewart.

The game was tied 28-28 early in the fourth quarter, but Nashville swung the momentum in its favor when junior defensive tackle Mike Hendrix recovered a Watson Chapel fumble with 9:45 left. Seven plays later, Scrappers junior running back Dontrelle Robinson scored from 6 yards out for the game-winning points.

The Wildcats did have a chance to tie the game, but Curry's fourth-down pass in the end zone to Urquhart fell incomplete with 1:47 to go. Nashville ran the clock out from that point.

