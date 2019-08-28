Crashes slow I-630 in both directions in Little Rock

A Department of Transportation camera shows traffic after a crash briefly closed all westbound lanes on Interstate 630 near the Rodney Parham Road exit Wednesday morning. A second crash blocked portions of the interstate's eastbound lanes. - Photo by Arkansas Department of Transportation

A crash briefly closed all westbound lanes on a portion Interstate 630 on Wednesday morning, transportation officials said.

The crash happened near the Rodney Parham Road exit and was first reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation shortly before 10:20 a.m.

At least one lane had opened up as of 10:50 a.m., according to reports from the department.

A separate crash just after 10:30 a.m. in the inside lanes of eastbound I-630 near Rodney Parham Road also slowed traffic, according to a separate report. At least one lane remained open as of 10:50 a.m.

Transportation officials said neither crash involved any serious injuries or fatalities.

Check for updates on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette live traffic map.