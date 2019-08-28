Starting QB happy to get nod

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ben Hicks said he's at peace with being named the starting quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks for Saturday's season opener against Portland State.

"I'm excited, and I'm very thankful for the opportunity," Hicks said Tuesday evening, the day after Coach Chad Morris tabbed him as the starter. "I'm ready to lead the guys and score points."

Hicks, a senior transfer who went through spring drills, got the nod over junior transfer Nick Starkel, who made up a lot of ground after hitting campus this summer.

Morris said Hicks' ability to steer the young receivers in the right direction was a big factor in his decision. Hicks echoed those thoughts.

"The main thing is I have a lot of experience, and hopefully I can show the guys how things are done," Hicks said. "When things do get tough that, 'Hey, it's going to be OK. Just bounce back and everything will be fine.' ... So it's my job as a quarterback to get them prepared for Saturdays and keep them going when Saturdays do get tough at times."

Hicks said Starkel took the decision well.

"He's taking it fine," Hicks said. "He's done well. I think we both would have handled it well either way. I appreciate Nick, and we'll be fine."

Linebacker De'Jon Harris and cornerback Jarques McClellion said Hicks winning the job was well earned.

"Ben Hicks, ever since he got here, he's just had this swagger about him as a quarterback," McClellion said. "He walks in like he's the leader. He's the guy. He's proven it."

Said Harris: "He took tremendous strides in fall camp."

Headed to Arrowhead

The Battle Line Rivalry will get a new venue next year when the University of Arkansas plays Missouri at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Thanksgiving weekend.

The schools announced the location switch Tuesday for the game to be played on Nov. 28, 2020. It will be the Tigers' fourth home game against Arkansas since joining the SEC in 2012. The previous three games in Columbia, Mo., have been played before middling crowds on Black Friday.

Missouri owns a 4-1 record in the Battle Line Rivalry since joining the SEC, including a 38-0 victory last year in Columbia.

The Razorbacks never have played a game at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs and the closest NFL stadium to Fayetteville.

Arkansas will play at two NFL venues in 2020, with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, joining Arrowhead.

Missouri has played a series of games at Arrowhead Stadium before, including a season-ending series against Kansas from 2007-11. The Tigers last played at Arrowhead in a 20-16 victory over BYU in 2015.

Personnel report

Offensive tackle Colton Jackson (foot) was dressed out in his red No. 74 jersey on Tuesday, meaning Myron Cunningham worked at first-team right guard.

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, who is questionable for Saturday in his return from minor knee surgery, wore a green (no-contact) jersey. Also in green: defensive end Eric Gregory, receiver Kendall Catalon, offensive lineman Luke Jones and receiver Peyton Ausley. Offensive lineman Audrey Horn wore yellow.

Freshman receiver Trey Knox was not dressed out, making it his eighth consecutive practice to sit out.

Fight Club

Center Ty Clary, who got in a fake "fight" with defensive tackle Nick Fulwider during Saturday's mock game, was asked about some of his moves.

"That was a flying knee," Clary said. "I learned that from UFC. Just trying to practice it out there, give a great look for you guys."

UFC stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship.

"Yeah, it was pretty funny," Clary said. "When I heard it was me, I was like, 'All right, I have to try to make a show out of it.' "

Healthy D

For the most part, Arkansas' starters on defense avoided injuries during training camp.

"It's been good," linebacker De'Jon Harris said. "I guess you could say it's our first time actually finishing camp with all 11 of our starters hitting the field.

"That's kind of been our downfall as a team these last couple of years. It kind of builds more confidence within the first unit that all of us are still there."

Swat man

Defensive end Dorian Gerald made an impact in the first set of plays of the early team period open to the media.

Gerald got penetration on the right side of the line and jumped up to block Ben Hicks pass behind the line of scrimmage.

Rough stretch

The second offensive unit had a rough six-play set in period two open to the media Tuesday.

Linebacker Hayden Henry broke up Nick Starkel's pass over the middle for T.Q. Jackson on the first snap, then safety Myles Mason intercepted a Starkel deep throw for Jackson.

After a couple of runs by Chase Hayden, center Shane Clenin and Starkel had trouble hooking up. Clenin snapped low on play No. 5, then Starkel did not appear ready for the snap on the next play and it whizzed past his right arm.

Tight end depth

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said he's hopeful tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, who underwent a knee procedure during camp and was in a green no-contact jersey on Tuesday, will play against Portland State.

But Craddock said the Razorbacks have good tight end depth with senior Chase Harrell, who moved from receiver, and redshirt junior Grayson Gunter leading the group behind O'Grady.

"I feel comfortable with Chase and Grayson," Craddock said. "They've done some really good things.

"Chase has done a great job of making the transition to tight end. Grayson's done a good job of just being the guy he's always been. You can really see Grayson trying a lot harder in the run game. He's taken that really upon himself, and challenged himself, to get better in that aspect."

Freshman tight end Hudson Henry worked with the second-team offense during the early portion of practice.

Pick a side

Portland State Coach Bruce Barnum said he doesn't know Arkansas Coach Chad Morris personally, but he is familiar with his reputation, especially as a recruiter in his native Texas.

"I know he's got a name," Barnum said. "You put Chad Morris and Bruce Barnum up on the chalkboard, and then you ask who do you know, everybody's going to move to that Chad Morris side.

"It'll be kind of like my wedding when I married my wife. There were a whole lot of people on her side and not that many on mine."

Teaching segment

The last five minutes of Florida's 24-20 victory over Miami in the opening game of the 150th season of college football Saturday was filled with a lack of discipline, fumbles and critical penalties after the Hurricanes' interception return to the Florida 24 had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty attached to it.

Coach Chad Morris, without directly critiquing the end-of-game shenanigans, said it offered immediate teaching fodder.

"Those first games, there are always a lot of unknowns," Morris said. "Until you get through that first game and go through some of those situations, no matter how much you practice, until you get out there and go through it in a game environment with a crowd in the stands.

"You have to learn some of those things and everybody goes through it in Game 1. You definitely address it with your team as we did [Sunday] in our team meeting. We talked about that and some of those things that happened ... in those last two-and-a-half minutes.

"But, we also talk about the resiliency of those [Florida] players when they did make some of those mistakes Saturday night, they had to still step back up and respond, perform, and I thought that's what they did."

Extra points

• Quarterback Ben Hicks and defensive tackle T.J. Smith, both seniors, will be on Coach Chad Morris' radio show tonight. The show starts at 7 p.m.

• Former Razorback tight end Chris Gragg was a guest at Tuesday's practice.

• Portland State sophomore receiver David Koetter is the son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

